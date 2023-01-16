Major Bowling: Voss best with 266-739, Tedesco, Guidarelli follow at 726

Mike Voss delivered a 266-739, Bob Tedesco Jr. ripped a 279-726, and Mike Guidarelli shot a 246-726 to pace the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Jason Palmer (255-725), Jim Bassotti (252-721), Kenny Livengood (242-720), B.J. Smith (275-7190, Gabe Criscuolo (267-718) and Andrew Reinitz (270-710) rounded out the leaders.

CAPITAL DISTRICTALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 37-17-287, Precision Floors 31.5-22.5-251.5, CPS of Albany 32-22-250, KKV Recovery 32.5-21.5-235, Café One Eleven 29-25-229.5, Team Goodwin 28-26-225.5, Team Smith 27-27-25.5, 518 Waffles 27.5-26.5-214, Benedetto Inc. 26-28-208, Team Williams 25.5-28.5-207, Sportsman’s Bowl 23.5-30.5-203, Integrity 1st Realty 25-29-199, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 245-29.5-196.5,Bassotti Inc. 21-33-189.5, Boulevard Bowl 21-33-176.5, R & M Homes 21-33-168.5.

Match summaries

Camelot Print & Copy (10)

Aiden Deitz 210-235-247 – 692, Scott Stoliker 236-189-224 – 649, B.J. Rucinski 2224-19—214 – 628. Totals: 670-614-685 – 1,969.

Precision Floors (14)

Christian Caputo 184-228-267 – 679, Chris Nachtrieb 219-201-201 – 621, Tom Siatkowki 201-259-228 – 688. Totals: 604-688-696 – 1,988.

KKV Recovery (4)

Andrew Marotta 190-188-189 – 567, Patricia Kelly 258-213-187 – 658, Kenny Livengood 236-242-242 – 720. Totals: 684-643-618 – 1,945.

CPS of Albany (20)

Pete Konrad 227-243-220 – 690, Mike Liberatore 194-259-184 – 637, Mike Voss 266-246-227 – 739. Totals: 687-748-631 – 2,066.

Café One Eleven (14)

Joe DiBiase 247-236-203 – 686, Sharon Carson 237-186-181 – 604, Kalynn Carl 241-193-164 – 598. Totals: 725-615-548 – 1,888.

Team Goodwin (10)

Chris Fawcett 201-239-199 – 639, Ursula Pasquerella 182-170-163 – 515, Chamar Goodwin 199-268-227 – 694. Totals: 582-677-589 – 1,848.

Team Williams (4)

Jodi Musto 198-236-192 – 626, Dan Carson 202-211-245 – 658, Anthony Clay 155-195-222 – 572. Totals: 505-642-659 – 1,856.

Team Smith (20)

Zach Gravell 189-223-203 – 615, Tom Girard 160-235-217 – 612, B.J. Smith Jr. 210-234-275 – 719. Totals: 614-684-699 – 1,997.

518 Waffles (19)

Gabe Criscuolo 215-267-236 – 718, Bob Tedesco Jr. 246-279-201 – 726, Earl Lawrence Jr. 211-258-173 – 642. Totals: 672-804-610 – 2,086.

Integrity 1st Realty (5)

Matt Roberts 189-223-203 – 615, Connor Stoliker 224-212-234 – 670, Mike O’Toole 199-227-192 – 618. Totals: 612-662-629 – 1,903.

Benedetto Inc. (15)

Pete Benedetto 245-218-188 – 651, Andrew Reinitz 270-216-224 – 710, Curt Benedetto Jr. 225-230-233 – 688. Totals: 740-664-645 – 2,049.

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (9)

Gino Correra 246-221-220 – 687, John Starr 269-189-193 – 651, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 249-237-195 – 681. Totals: 764-647-608 – 2,019.

Sportsman’s Bowl (18)

Mike Guidarelli 245-246-235 – 726, Bill Carl 188-212-248 – 648, Jason Deitz 200-183-241 – 624. Totals: 633-641-724 – 1,998.

Bassotti Inc (6)

Jim Bassotti 232-237-252 – 721, Chuck Sheifer 193-230-201 – 624, Jason Impellizzeri 197-182-170- 549. Totals: 622-649-623 – 1,894.

R & M Homes (7)

Mike Smith 267-167-214 – 648, Rich Rogaski 267-224-196 – 687, John Leone 199-200-209 – 608 Totals: 733-591-619 – 1,943.

Boulevard Bowl (17)

Bill Dunn 226-238-224 – 688, Cliff Ruth 214-188-203 – 605, Jason Palmer 255-255-215 – 725. Totals: 695-681-642 – 2,018.

