SARATOGA SPRINGS — As The III Funk Ensemble played “Get Up Stand Up,” people seated inside the sanctuary of Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church began to stand and dance, clapping and swaying to the hit 1980s song.

While the song wasn’t around during the civil rights movement, its lyrics are about the need to fight against oppression.

That song and others were played during the final day of the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Weekend put on by MLK Saratoga.

The event, which saw a standing-room-only crowd, at one point showcased songs and messages from officials, activists and entertainers about music’s connection to the civil rights movement and Martin Luther King Jr.

King saw the power of music to fight violence and oppression, said Jason Golub, who is the city’s Department of Public Works commissioner. “He also saw the power of music to move toward a better future, towards hope and joy and triumph.”

Golub also said Martin Luther King Jr. and celebrating his legacy makes him want to work harder.



“We have more to do to bring Dr. King’s dream within reach for all of our daughters and our sons, but today I want to celebrate the defenders of dreams, the dealers of hope and opportunity and the songs that echo in all of our souls for a brighter tomorrow.”

Community activist Kristen Dart spoke about the complexities of being bi-racial while looking predominately white, and how that impacts the feeling of community but also how music helped her through those processes.

“Growing up as a white-presenting, bi-racial kid in Saratoga Springs there were constant challenges,” she said. “When a community like our lacks diversity it is sometimes hard for people, both kids and adults alike, to understand how a person like me is not simply the average white girl.”

Dart went on to speak about those complexities but also focused on how the music grounded her throughout life.

“When I think about all of the reasons I show up to the activism I often credit my parents and grandparents and they deserve all of that, but I can also now see how the music that surrounded me also called me,” she said.

Joseph Bruchac, who is anticipated to be appointed Saratoga Springs’ first poet laureate Tuesday evening, played both a drum and flute during the event.

“I had the honor of marching with Martin Luther King and hearing his songs of freedom,” he said.

Guests sing and dance, led by Donald Hyman
Guests sing and dance, led by Garland Nelson
Garland Nelson MC's and performs
Co-founder of Saratoga BLM and Saratoga Free Fridge Alexus Brown speaks
Donna Hayman performs, signing with 87-year-old Saratoga Springs resident Ihnez Tillman
Saratoga Springs resident and local activist Kristen Dart, Chair of Saratoga Springs Civil Review Board
Saratoga Springs first city's poet laureate Joe Bruchac

He spoke briefly about how Black culture and Native American culture are connected in many ways, including the use of the drum in music.

“For the drum is the heartbeat that all of us share,” he said. “Whoever we are, however we identify, we have the heartbeat of the earth within us.”

