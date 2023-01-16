Schenectady police and Transfinder to unveil partnership at Tuesday event

SCHENECTADY — A partnership between the city and Transfinder for new software the company has tailored for the city’s Police Department will be revealed on Tuesday at an event at GE Theatre at Proctors.

The announcement, which will begin at 9:30 a.m., will see the school bus-routing company announce its new Patrolfinder software.

According to the Schenectady company, the software is designed to “increase equitable policing, improve department transparency, increase officer safety and efficiency and ultimately make the city safer.”

Update: Schenectady unveils Patrolfinder policing software; To help department track patrolling of streets real-time

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy and Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be joined by Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella at the event, with Clifford expected to provide details on how the department has already implemented the software and how Patrolfinder is expected to bolster community relations.

“We’ll be doing a full city-wide deployment of it, where we’re doing it on a limited basis now,” McCarthy said on Monday. “It will give us better tracking capabilities in terms of exchanging information and improving that flow going in and out of patrol cars. The ideal thing is to put a patrol car on every street on a regular basis, so it’s creating that level of deterrence and visibility that people want.”

Civitella is expected to provide details about the Patrolfinder technology and future uses.

In the company’s 2022 financial report, Transfinder announced that it had 25th consecutive year of revenue growth, with the company reporting $28.9 million in revenue in 2022, a 24% increase from the $23.3 million the firm recorded in 2021.

Update: Schenectady unveils Patrolfinder policing software; To help department track patrolling of streets real-time

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County