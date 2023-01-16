Scrapbook: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Schenectady, Albany (9 photos)

By Gazette Staff Report |
Marc Dix, left, presents a bust of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Willis Thomas III at a memorial service honoring the civil rights leader on Monday, Jan. 15, 1973. Thomas, then president of the Schenectady branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, talked about King at Friendship Baptist Church.
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo
CAPITAL REGION SCRAPBOOK – This week’s collection of Capital Region Scrapbook photos includes tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. from years past.

This year’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy will include a virtual observance presented by the Schenectady County Human Rights Commission. People interested can access the observance at www.schenectadycounty.com/human-rights/mlk-day-2023.

