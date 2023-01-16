Scrapbook: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Schenectady, Albany (9 photos)

CAPITAL REGION SCRAPBOOK – This week’s collection of Capital Region Scrapbook photos includes tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. from years past.
This year’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy will include a virtual observance presented by the Schenectady County Human Rights Commission. People interested can access the observance at
www.schenectadycounty.com/human-rights/mlk-day-2023.
Members of the King Community Choir sing during Schenectady’s tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16, 2000. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
Terry McCloud and Jewel McCloud, right, accept awards from the local chapter of the NAACP on Jan. 15, 1977, during the observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at the Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ. From left are the Rev. Allen Brown, coordinator for the King observance; James Houston, education director for the NAACP; and Willis Thomas III, president of the NAACP. Terry McCloud and Benny McCloud, Jewel’s son, had saved an elderly couple from a fire on Germania Avenue during 1976. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
Isabella Brown, left, fourth grade teacher at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. elementary School, plans the 1970 observance of King’s birthday. Students on the observance committee are, from left, Arlene Rozell, Karith Meyers and Linda Carnegie. The school opened shortly after King’s assassination on April 4, 1968. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
Marc Dix, left, presents a bust of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to Willis Thomas III at a memorial service honoring the civil rights leader on Monday, Jan. 15, 1973. Thomas, then president of the Schenectady branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, talked about King at Friendship Baptist Church. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
Singers clap during a salute to slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Empire State Plaza in Albany on Monday, Jan. 17, 2000. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
A young woman smiles as she distributes programs during the 2000 observance at First United Methodist Church. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
A young man expresses himself during the 2000 observance at First United Methodist Church. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
Young and older members of the Schenectady community – including Britnie Etheridge, 12, seated, front left, holding her sister Jameka Priest, 6 – celebrate the life of King at First United Methodist Church in Schenectady on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2000. GAZETTE FILE PHOTO
