Scrapbook: Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Schenectady, Albany (9 photos)

CAPITAL REGION SCRAPBOOK – This week’s collection of Capital Region Scrapbook photos includes tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. from years past.

This year’s celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy will include a virtual observance presented by the Schenectady County Human Rights Commission. People interested can access the observance at www.schenectadycounty.com/human-rights/mlk-day-2023.

