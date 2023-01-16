Article Audio:

ROTTERDAM — Better vertical, Elijah.

Better handles, Isaiah.

Better man-to-man defense, Elijah.

Tougher to guard, Isaiah.

Better shot, depends on the day.

Last Tuesday night, it was Schalmont junior Isaiah Smith with the hot hand, but in crunch time, older brother Elijah, a senior, had the touch around the rim to close out a 63-58 Colonial Council boys’ basketball win over arch-rival Mohonasen.

The story of this dynamic backcourt of brothers, however, begins roughly 20 miles away from the Schalmont High School gym in Rotterdam. It all started on a court on Tracy Street in Rensselaer, across from the Smith boys’ first home, with their father Unique.

“He’d be doing open runs and stuff with his friends, and we’d be on the sideline dribbling two balls, watching them play,” Elijah said.

More specifically, there’s a moment that sticks out to both boys that first influenced their games.

“We both remember this one day, getting up early, he tapes our right hands behind our backs, and it was left hand all day,” said Isaiah, who is naturally right-handed.

The Smiths said they got their ball-handling skills from their dad, as well as their focus on defense. He was right there after Tuesday’s win to talk about working on that side of the court, even after a game when both brothers had been key to help defense in the post that kept the Mighty Warriors off the board for long periods.

Isaiah said he knew early that basketball was the sport he loved most.

“I realized since Pampers,” he said.

Elijah said there are plenty of videos to back up their early passion on YouTube.

According to the brothers, much of those younger years were also documented in photographs, some of which can be seen at the back of a 2017 children’s book, “Pick Me, Pick Me!”, which they wrote with their mother, LaDonna. The story is about a young boy, one of the shortest on his basketball team, struggling with being accepted by his teammates, learning to perfect his game, and eventually helping his team win a championship game. The Smith brothers are both listed at 5-foot-9 and, according to the back cover of the book, have struggled themselves with bullying and being accepted due to their height.

Just after the book came out, when Elijah was in seventh grade and Isaiah was in sixth, the family moved to Amsterdam for two years before moving to Rotterdam. As a sophomore and freshman, they were home-schooled before entering Schalmont last school year. Isaiah described finding a new type of brotherly connection in the Sabres basketball program.

“This group, I already knew some of them [through AAU] before I came to this school. Once I’m playing with them now, everybody is just here [together],” Isaiah said.

“Football also helped a lot,” Elijah added, since a vast majority of the basketball team played on the gridiron together as well. “Coach [Joe] Whipple was a big brotherhood guy. We were always doing stuff outside of football together. We were always together, and now that’s translated to basketball. It’s like a big family.”

Sabres head coach Greg Loiacono works hard to keep family at the core of his program.

Many alumni played with their brothers or have had siblings in the program, as well. Just since he took over before the 2014-15 season, Loiacono rattled off the O’Dells, Birds, Randalls, Parisis, Masicks, O’Connors off the top of his head. He also mentioned some current players with younger siblings still on the way up.

“In the summer, when we were working out, the O’Dell brothers grabbed some of these guys and took them over to Saint Rose and it worked out in an empty gym over there that they could get in. These guys want to give back,” Loiacono said. “The Randalls have come back to work basketball camp, Rodney Parker came back to work in basketball camp. They love being a part of the program.”

Loiacono said he got a text from a team mom recently wanting to share that the whole team was hanging out at her house. Their connection is evident in the hallways at school, too, according to their coach. He never sees one player alone, always a group.

“If you see our team together, they’re all brothers,” Loiacono said. “So, that’s the most important thing for me, as a coach, that I see is that it’s not just two brothers. We have 14 brothers on our team, and that’s how they get along.”

