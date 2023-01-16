Worst beat ever? Jaguars comeback costs Chargers money line bettor over $1 million

Article Audio:

Los Angeles Charges money line bettors suffered one of the worst beats of the year after the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it was especially costly to one bettor.

A DraftKings bettor placed a live $1.4 million wager on the Chargers money line at -12500 odds, with the payoff set to be only $11,000, but the Jaguars stormed back to take a 31-30 victory on a last-second field goal in one of the most epic collapses in NFL playoff history.

While live Chargers money line bettors were hung out to dry, the Jaguars live money line was up to as high as +2800 at Caesars Sportsbook, which allowed live bettors that believed in a Duval County miracle to profit nicely.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got his team in an early hole after a brutal first half in which he threw four interceptions, and the Jaguars were down 27-7 at halftime.

The halftime money line was +1050 for the Jaguars after they had managed to score a touchdown at the end of the second quarter, with the Chargers only scoring three more points the rest of the way.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley faced scrutiny for his conservative decision-making at the end of the first half, which was out of character for him considering his aggressiveness cost the Chargers from making the playoffs last season.

The Jaguars were two-point home underdogs prior to kickoff at Caesars, but it’s clear that the way to have profited the most was to take their live money line.

It was also a painful reminder to Chargers money line bettors that there are no sure things in sports betting, even when the odds are dramatically in your favor.

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action