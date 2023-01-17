Duanesburg holding public hearing on updated solar law

DUANESBURG — The Duanesburg Town Board will hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would regulate large solar arrays, including where the power-generating systems can be located in town.

The Jan. 26 hearing, required under state law, comes a month after the town unveiled the 22-page proposal crafted during a months-long moratorium on solar arrays lawmakers adopted in order to revise the ordinance first adopted in 2016 and last updated in 2021.

The new law is far more in-depth than previous versions, and includes an entire section regulating battery energy storage systems and small-scale energy systems. It also includes provisions that address deforestation, setbacks and limits on solar panels on farmland.

A special committee tasked with updating the law examined more than two dozen solar ordinances already in place elsewhere. Community members also weighed in through a series of public meetings that took place over several months.

Under the proposed law, utility solar arrays would be limited to the town’s R-2 Residential/Agricultural zoning district as well as the C-1 Commercial and C-2 Manufacturing and Light Industrial zones with a special permit issued by the tows Planning Board.

Applicants would also be required to create an escrow account to pay for engineering, legal, environmental or planning costs in an amount that would be determined by the Planning Board, and enter into a “community host agreement” — or a fee that would help cover municipal expenses associated with the development of a large solar array.

A decommissioning plan also would be required under the proposal, requiring applicants to secure a bond or security to cover 125% of the estimated cost to remove solar panels and restore the property. The bond must include a 2% escalator or whatever the Consumer Price Index is, for the life of the solar energy system.

Duanesburg is seeking to adopt an updated solar law at a time when municipalities throughout the region are adopting moratoriums on the energy-producing systems in order to update and adopt laws designed to regulate the panels.

This all comes as the state is seeking to increase its clean-energy production in the wake of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, a 2019 law approved by state lawmakers that aims to curtail the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by 85% of 1990 levels by 2050.

In addition, the law also requires that 70% of the state’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

Rotterdam, last month, adopted a 12-month moratorium in hopes of updating its solar law that dates back to 2017. The towns of Canajoharie and Root also have adopted similar measures to update regulations there.

The public hearing on Duanesburg’s updated solar law will take place 7 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Duanesburg Town Hall, 5853 Western Turnpike.

Categories: News, Schenectady County