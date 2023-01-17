EDITORIAL: Weigh all potential impacts of sealing more criminal records

Article Audio:

Elected officials and citizens should always be wary of legislation that restricts the public’s access to government information, even well-intentioned legislation with compassion as its goal.

Such is the case with the so-called “Clean Slate Act,” a bill designed to help remove impediments to housing, education and employment for individuals convicted of certain misdemeanors and felonies — helping people get their lives back on track after they’ve paid their debt to society.

Criminal records are often used against individuals to deny them jobs, earning potential, housing, education and other societal benefits.

Except under narrow circumstances in which the information would have to be disclosed, it would be as if their crimes never happened.

The state Senate passed a version of the bill last year, but it died in the Assembly. Lawmakers are once again renewing their push for the legislation, and advocates held a rally in support of it at the state capitol on Tuesday.

Under the new bill (A1029/S211), conviction records would be automatically sealed after three years for misdemeanors and seven years for felonies once someone has successfully completed their sentence, including all post-release conditions and financial penalties.

Certain convictions, including those for sex offenses and violent crimes, are already exempt from existing sealing laws.

But for those reformed criminals who are eligible, the bill would definitely help them.

But what about those members of the public who have a legitimate and vested interest in knowing whether someone has a criminal background and what those crimes entailed?

Certainly an employer should be able to look up whether a potential employee has a conviction for theft or workplace misconduct. A landlord looking to allow an individual to live on his property has an interest.

And members of the general public certainly have a legitimate interest in the criminal backgrounds of potential business partners, neighbors or social contacts. Even convictions for misdemeanors can sometimes reflect serious criminal activity and tendencies of which people should be aware.

And remember, the crimes covered under this proposed law were committed largely by adults. Don’t we as adults have a responsibility to face the consequences of our actions?

The new bill does attempt to address concerns about sealing of records by allowing access to records by officials when an individual appears for certain criminal court proceedings, those seeking jobs in sensitive areas like education, security and law enforcement, and for criminal background checks, such as for weapons. But it still leaves much of the public in the dark.

Once the government begins removing information from the public domain, it’s a slippery slope toward more secrecy and the removal of more information the public has a right to know.

As such, lawmakers should continue to move slowly and deliberately and consider all the impacts of this government act of compassion.

