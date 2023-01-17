High Schools: Amsterdam beats Glens Falls with fourth-quarter surge

Amsterdam boys’ basketball overcame a third-quarter comeback from Glens Falls to win 77-66 in Foothills Council action Tuesday.

The Indians, trailing 35-32 at half, outscored the Rams 21-14 in the third frame behind eight points each from Alex Cygan, who ended with 11, and Cole Bennett, who scored all of his points in the third. They entered the final eight minutes ahead 53-49.

That final quarter is when Jhai Vellon took over for the Rams. The senior scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the last stanza as the visitors won the quarter by 13, ensuring a comfortable margin of victory.

Ceasar Thompson added 18 points for Amsterdam, and Victor Dueno contributed 14, 12 of which came in the second half.

Kellen Driscoll led the Indians with 22 points. Cooper Nadler had 18.

Johnstown bowlers swept by Hudson Falls

Atrayu Wallach rolled a 232-630 to lead Hudson Falls to a 4-0 victory over Johnstown in a Foothills Council bowling match Tuesday.

Kody Edwards posted a 231-563 for the Tigers, while Braden Wells finished with a 201-555.

Darryn Fallis registered a high game of 280 and finished with a 632 to lead Johnstown, while Mathew Ferrara added a 194-534. Hudson Falls finished with a 3,140-2,907 advantage in total pins.

