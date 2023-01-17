High Schools: Ballston Spa, Cobleskill-Richmondville win at Section II dual meet championship

Ballston Spa boys’ wrestling pulled off a pair of close victories Tuesday night as the Scotties claimed their first Section II Division 1 dual meet championship.

Ballston Spa, the No. 1 seed and tournament host, beat No. 4 seed Saratoga Springs in the semifinals 33-29, then beat No. 2 seed and defending champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 34-33 to claim the crown and a berth in the state dual meet tournament on Jan. 28 at SRC Arena in Syracuse.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake advanced to the finals with a 41-15 win over No. 3 Shenendehowa.

Cobleskill-Richmondville won the Division 2 dual meet championships at Warrensburg. The second-seeded Bulldogs beat No. 3 Coxsackie-Athens 44-28 in the semifinals, then posted a 45-18 win over Hudson Falls in the championship dual. Hudson Falls, the No. 4 seed, knocked off top seed Warrensburg/Lake George 36-35 in the semifinals.

It was the second Division 2 dual meet title for Cobleskill-Richmondville, which previously won the event in 2020.

SHAKER GETS PAST SHEN

Shaker boys’ basketball steadily pulled away from Shenendehowa Tuesday night on its way to a 59-51 Suburban Council win.

The Blue Bison’s Alex Church drilled five of his seven 3-pointers in the first quarter, en route to a game-high 23 points, but still the Plainsmen hung in. Zach Matulu contributed another 21 points for Shaker, including 15 in the second and third quarters, as the advantage reached 43-33.

Andrew Massaroni and Anthony Kaloudis combined to make six 3-pointers for the Plainsmen and scored 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Colonie won a back-and-forth battle against Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 52-48.

The Red Raiders’ Brandon Gordon led all scorers with 24 points, while Alex Doin paced the Spartans with 19.

Bethlehem pulled away from Niskayuna in the second quarter en route to a 68-52 win.

The Eagles’ Caden Bernardo led all scorers with 20 points, edging out the Silver Warriors’ Sam Booth who finished with 19.

Kaelan Leak and Matt Sgambati led CBA to a 67-46 win.

Leak and Sgambati each scored 16 points. Andrew Stallmer led the Blue Streaks with 12 points.

Averill Park won a back-and-forth game over Columbia 48-37.

Brady Mazzeo led the victors with 12 points. Evan Rainville had a game-high 16 for the Blue Devils.

Albany led by as much as 22 points on its way to beating Guilderland 63-44.

Malachi Perry led the Falcons with 22 points, while Deavion Springsteen scored another 21. Nicolas Santabarbara and Troy Berschwinger scored 10 apiece for the Dutchmen.

Schuylerville dominated the middle two quarters on its way to a 68-38 win over South Glens Falls.

Luke Sherman scored 21 points for the Black Horses, while Brady Smith led the Bulldogs with 14.

Ten different Catholic Central players scored in a 94-35 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville.

Darrien Moore led the way with 25 points. Jonathan Gray paced the Bulldogs with 10.

La Salle took down Voorheesville 69-43.

Koa Butler scored a game-high 17 points in the win. Carson Carrow and Brady Eitleman scored 11 apiece for the Blackbirds.

Amsterdam boys’ basketball overcame a third-quarter comeback from Glens Falls to win 77-66 in Foothills Council action Tuesday.

Jhai Vellon scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in the last stanza as the visitors won the quarter by 13, ensuring a comfortable margin of victory. Ceasar Thompson added 18 points for Amsterdam, and Victor Dueno contributed 14, 12 of which came in the second half.

Kellen Driscoll led the Indians with 22 points. Cooper Nadler had 18.

Queensbury withstood a strong fourth quarter to beat Scotia-Glenville 68-58.

Ryan Blanchard scored 20 points for the Spartans. The Tartans were led by Eddie Bradt with 18.

Gloversville picked up a 64-55 win over Broadalbin-Perth.

Mariano Dicaterino scored 24 points for the Dragons. Ryan Savoie led the Patriots with 23.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons pulled away late in its 79-57 victory against Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk in non-league play.

Esiasyn Starr scored a game-high 23 points for the Golden Knights. Jaquare Jones poured in another 20. Joe Tourin led the Indians with 14 points.

SABRES CRUISE

Schalmont girls’ basketball stymied Lansingburgh in a 57-9 Colonial Council win Tuesday.

Mikaela Frank and Gianna Cirilla combined for 23 second-quarter points as the Sabres rolled into halftime up 42-4. Frank finished with 17 points, and Cirilla scored 13.

Karissa Antoine got Schalmont going early, scoring eight of her 12 points in the first quarter.

Holy Names’ Sophia Bologna dropped 30 points, including five 3-pointers, in a 59-48 win over Voorheesville. Hannah Woodworth led the Blackbirds with 15 points.

Catholic Central defeated Cobleskill-Richmondville 59-30.

Navii Turpin scored 18 points for the Crusaders, and Ange Giuliano added another 16.

Ichabod Crane, led by Carolina Williams and Ashley Ames, imposed itself on Cohoes throughout a 93-51 victory.

Williams scored 32 points to lead the Riders and Ames poured in another 28. Quincy Hytko and Camryn Chicaway led the Tigers with 13 points apiece.

Troy grinded out a 38-30 win over Schenectady in Suburban Council action.

The Flying Horses’ Ava Mamone scored 22 points.

A balanced Bethlehem attack knocked off Niskayuna 71-49.

Four Eagles reached double figures. Ellie Cerf scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Olivia O’Meally scored 18 points for the Silver Warriors.

Colonie got off to a fast start and beat Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 56-46.

Jayla Tyler scored a game-high 21 points for the Red Raiders, and Bella Franchi added another 20. Grace O’Connor led the Spartans with 17.

Shenendehowa pushed past Shaker 74-32.

Bri Carey scored 22 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Plainsmen.

Albany’s Shonyae Edmonds dropped a triple-double in her team’s 86-31 win over Guilderland.



Edmonds scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Averill Park overcame a two-point halftime deficit to take down Columbia 57-38.

Taylor Holohan scored 17 points to pace the Warriors. Alivia Landy led the Blue Devils with 13.

Amsterdam chipped away at Glens Falls early, using a full-court press, then gradually took command of the game en route to a 65-52 Foothills Council win.

Rosie Sculco and Felise Flower led the Lady Rams with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Gianna Endieveri scored 14 points for the Indians.

Ballston Spa won on the road at Schuylerville in non-league play 63-45.

Olivia Verdile nailed five 3-pointers en route to 25 points for the Scotties. Macey Koval paced the Horses with 18.

GOODWIN PERFECT

Aiden Goodwin rolled a 300 in the first game of Columbia’s 26-6 Suburban Council boys’ bowling victory over Troy.

Goodwin finished with a 735 series.

