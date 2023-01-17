High Schools: Broadalbin-Perth girls’ basketball too much for Gloversville

Broadalbin-Perth girls’ basketball bounced back from its first Foothills Council loss with a 72-37 win over Gloversville Monday.

Camille Calderone led the Patriots with 25 points. Molly Russom added 17 and Summer Perry contributed 13, including three 3-pointers.

Two Dragons registered double-doubles. Shiasia Williams had 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zoie Tesi scored 14 points and grabbed 11 boards.

Hudson Falls picked up a 66-29 win over Johnstown.

Johnstown’s 29 points were a season high. Julieanna Hiser led the Lady Bills with a game-high 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

Seneca Williamson led the Tigers with 16 points and Mya Nolan contributed 14.

SPA CATHOLIC EDGES MAYFIELD

Saratoga Central Catholic boys’ basketball got past Mayfield 54-52 in non-league action.

Justin Duscher led Spa Catholic with 14 points, and Aidan Dunne contributed another 13.

The Panthers’ Trevor Ruberti led all scorers with 18 points, while Cam Abdella added 15.

Mount Anthony, in Bennington, Vermont, took down Hoosick Falls 73-60 in a battle of schools just 14 miles apart across the New York-Vermont border.

The Patriots’ Carter Thompson scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter as they pushed out to a 21-9 lead. It was 42-24 Mount Anthony by halftime.

Austin Belville and Braeden Billert hit a combined seven 3-pointers to finish with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the victors.

Hoosick Falls sophomore Brady Mann had a career-high 17 points in the loss. Andrew Sparks added 13, while Jake Sparks scored 11 and Mat Kempf contributed 10.

Hudson Falls used a strong second half to overcome Queensbury 51-47 in Foothills Council play.

Peyton Smith scored a game-high 16 points for the Tigers in the win. Connor Rogers contributed 14 more, including four 3-pointers.

Trevon Bailey led the Spartans with 14 points and Ryan Blanchard added 13.

BH/BS TAKES DOWN ALBANY ACADEMY

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa boys’ ice hockey bounced back from a first-period deficit to knock off Albany Academy 7-4 in Capital District High School Hockey League action.

Six different skaters scored for BH/BS, led by Vincent Rossetti with two. Defenseman Parker Caswell had two assists. Will Mehling, Gavin Tribley, Jacob Boni. Tommy Bleyl and Joe Spade all had a goal and an assist. Thomas Pustolka, Bernie Townsend, AJ Leblanc and Maddox Friedman also added assists.

BH/BS is the first CDHSHL team with five 15-point scorers — Bleyl, Caswell, Tribley, Boni and Friedman, and Spade set new career highs in points, goals and assists reaching 10 points for the first time with five goals and five assists.

Mac Frazier led Albany Academy with a goal and three assists, becoming the team’s first player to 10-or-more points, now sitting on 13 (four goals and nine assists) after seven in the last five games.

Aidan Murphy also had a multi-point day with a goal and two helpers. Max Flik and Lukas Jones scored as well, while Mack Morley contributed two assists, and Hogan Rinehimer added another.

BH/BS’s Alex Shear stopped 27 shots for his seventh win of the season. Jackson Bissell made 28 saves for Albany Academy in the loss.

