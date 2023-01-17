Letters to the Editor Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Two from readers in Schenectady and Glenville

Article Audio:

Things were better when Trump was in



Some of us were talking the other day and someone asked if all the chaos going on in the country now would have happened if Donald Trump was the president.

No one could come up with an answer, but we all agreed that when he was the president, the southern border was clamped shut, gas was cheap, the economy was good, Russia and China were under control and we weren’t involved in any foreign wars.

We also agreed that he does have a controversial personality, but then again, we didn’t vote for him to be the Pope.

Bob Mangino

Schenectady and

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Utility workers are owed our gratitude



Complain all you want about your local utility bill, but remember, the cost of gas and electricity is not all you pay for.

You also pay for those guys you pass by the side of the road, the ones in hard hats and fluorescent vests.

They keep the gas flowing to your furnace and the electricity flowing to your lights.

Twice in the last month, in the dark of night, windy and raining, and temperatures in the teens, our lights went out. The first time was Christmas Eve.

Will the pipes freeze tonight? Will we have to go to a shelter? Will Christmas be ruined?

National Grid told us within minutes when we could expect a return of service.

They knew about the problem and were working on it.

In both instances, within a short time, the lights flickered back on.

Those guys went out with their tools and trucks and parts, in the pitch dark and the freezing cold and the howling wind and rain and found the problem and fixed it.

A miserable, difficult job.

These guys are good.

They deserve a pat on the back. Thanks!

George Nigriny

Glenville

