Man accused of pointing gun at Uber driver in Colonie confrontation, police say

COLONIE – A Troy man pointed a gun at an Uber driver Sunday in a confrontation over details of a ride, police said.

Police soon arrested the man accused of having a gun and found him illegally in possession of two handguns in all, police said.

The incident also took place in the hotel parking lot in the presence of multiple children, police said. No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Charged was Omjasisa K. Felder, 52, of Troy. He faces two counts each of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, as well as other charges, police said.

The incident happened at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the Tru by Hilton hotel on Albany-Shaker Road, police said.

Officers responded there for a report of someone with a weapon. The Uber driver reported being involved in a confrontation with a customer over details of the ride, police said. During that confrontation, the customer displayed a firearm and pointed it at the Uber driver, then returned to a room at the hotel.

Officers soon identified the suspect and found him outside his rented room, taking him into custody, police said.

Investigators then got a search warrant for the room and, inside, found the two firearms. One was a loaded Glock 19 9mm reported stolen from Virginia in 2021. The other was a loaded Taurus PT-22 .22 caliber handgun. Felder did not have a permit to possess the weapons.

Felder also faces one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal use of a firearm, felonies, along with misdemeanor menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Felder was arraigned and ordered held pending a preliminary hearing.

The investigation remained ongoing Tuesday. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact investigators at 518-783-2754.

