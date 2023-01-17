NFL divisional playoffs odds, schedule: Bengals-Bills, Cowboys-49ers both have home favorites

Article Audio:

The NFL playoffs are down to eight teams, with the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night completing the wild card round and setting the stage for the divisional round.

Two games are Saturday and two more Sunday, with all four home teams favored by between 4 and 8½ points at Caesars Sportsbook.

The first game features the biggest favorite, with the Kansas City Chiefs 8½-point chalk over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Saturday afternoon slot. It also has the highest total of the weekend at 53. That night, the other team that received the first-round bye, the Philadelphia Eagles, plays host to their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. The Eagles are favored by 7½.

On Sunday, it’s the first two matchups of the playoffs that weren’t played in the regular season — or at least not completed. The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of the Monday Night Football game from Jan. 2 that was suspended and eventually canceled after Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field. This one will be played in Orchard Park, New York, and the Bills are 5-point favorites — that’s a number that has gone up from an opening line of 3½ on Sunday night.

Finally, the Cowboys must travel across the country to California, where they’ll take on the San Francisco 49ers in the final divisional playoff game. The 49ers are favored by 3.5.

Here’s the complete list of early divisional round playoff odds, along with times and TV information, from Caesars Sportsbook as of Tuesday morning:

Saturday, Jan. 21

AFC: No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (+8½, ML +345, o/u 53) at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (ML -455), 4:30 p.m., NBC

NFC: No. 6 New York Giants (+7½, ML +285, o/u 48) at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles (ML -365), 8:15 p.m., Fox

Sunday, Jan. 22

AFC: No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (+5, ML +196, o/u 48) at No. 2 Buffalo Bills (ML -240), 3 p.m., CBS

NFC: No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (+3½, ML +162, o/u 46½) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (ML -195), 6:30 p.m., Fox

