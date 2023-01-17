Press, guards playing in the paint help Amsterdam top Glens Falls in girls’ basketball

AMSTERDAM – With the scoreboard reading, Glens Falls 10, Amsterdam 1, it didn’t look good for the Rams. But, it being early in the first quarter, it also wasn’t insurmountable.

So Amsterdam chipped away by using its full-court press, and did so well enough to take an 11-10 lead after the quarter. Things continued on that path in the Rams’ 65-52 Foothills Council girls’ basketball game Tuesday.

During a timeout around the time Amsterdam trailed by nine, Rams coach Eric Duemler just told his players to relax and play basketball.

“We had 14 turnovers in the first quarter, and we ended up in the low 20s,” Duemler said. “So we cleaned it up, but they were just doing things we don’t normally practice, don’t normally do.”

What the Rams (5-3 league, 7-7 overall) do a lot is pressure the basketball, and they did that very effectively in the second quarter, making six steals in the period. That helped them increase their lead to 28-21 by halftime.

Offensively, the starters were having a hard time getting things going, but junior guard Felise Fowler gave great energy off the bench, defensively and offensively. By halftime she had nine points – six of them on foul shots – to go with three rebounds, two steals and one assist.

“During warmups, I was making my shots, so I saw it was coming,” said Fowler, who finished with 19 points.

Glens Falls rallied in the third, cutting the Rams’ lead to 32-28 on a jumper from Frances McTiernan (13 points), but Rosie Sculco responded with a 3-pointer to give the Rams some breathing room.

It was Sculco’s lone 3 of the night, as with center Annie Fedullo in foul trouble and reserve forward Liana Brown unavailable, Amsterdam’s guards were forced to get in the paint more than usual.

Sculco, generously listed as 5-foot-8, won’t get the chance to post up many players, but taking it to the basket and camping underneath for rebounds? That she did with ease on Tuesday. She scored 14 of her game-high 20 in the second half, mostly by refusing to give an inch.

“It was good experience for the guards to have to step up,” Duemler said. “Rosie played great. She finished around the basket.”

Duemler also praised the play of guards Kaijah Fowler, Natalee Agresta, Anne Stanavich and Felise Fowler defensively.

“They’re getting better,” he said. “We’re still a couple steps behind, but they see it. That’ll get even better and we’ll get even more steals.”

“I’m just trying to get tips from behind, get the deflections and steals from the back,” Felise Fowler said.

Gianna Endieveri led Glens Falls (2-6, 6-7) with 14 points. Agresta finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

Duemler knows this year’s team isn’t like some of his past teams on which scoring wasn’t a question.

“Use our athleticism,” Duemler said. “We need all that stuff. And they like it, being aggressive. They bought into it.”

Glens Falls 10 11 19 12 – 52

Amsterdam 11 17 23 14 – 65

Glens Falls scoring: Endieveri 5-3-14, Haggerty 1-2-4, Gooden 0-1-1, McTiernan 5-1-13, Lunt 4-1-9, Prozolo 1-2-4, Eggelston 2-0-5, Hirsch 0-2-2. Amsterdam scoring: Fedullo 1-1-3, Cooper 3-1-7, K.Fowler 1-1-4, Agresta 4-0-10, F.Fowler 4-8-19, Stanavich 0-2-2, Sculco 8-3-20. Team totals: Glens Falls 18-12-52. Amsterdam 21-16-65.

