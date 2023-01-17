Raptors in position to cover, plus a Kyrie Irving prop: Best bets for Jan. 17

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 17:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Raptors (+4.5) over Bucks

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Our take: The Raptors haven’t had the season they were hoping for, but they’ve been trending up now that they’ve got their core pieces healthy and are in a position to keep that going tonight against a beat-up Bucks team.

The Bucks have maintained their usual level of excellence despite dealing with key injuries throughout the year, but they’ve been inconsistent as of late with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo day-to-day with a knee injury.

Giannis is questionable for tonight, but we like the Raptors with the points even if he plays since the Bucks could be cautious and limit his minutes, whereas the Raptors will give it all they have being that they’re on the playoff bubble.

COWBOYS-BUCS PARLAY

The play: Player prop: Nets guard Kyrie Irving OVER 30.5 points at Spurs

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: BetMGM

Time/TV: 8 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: The Nets have struggled in their two games since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury, and a huge catalyst for that has been Kyrie Irving’s lack of scoring production.

Irving had just 15 points in the Nets’ last game, which ended up an ugly loss to the Thunder, but he’s in a prime position to score in bunches tonight against a Spurs team that ranks at the bottom of the NBA in points allowed.

Irving’s prop is set high at 30.5, but we’re willing to take the over since Durant’s out, and the Spurs likely won’t have an answer as far as slowing him down.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Monday’s best bets

NFL playoffs, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette OVER 36.5 rushing yards (LOST $33)

Parlay: Cowboys (-3) over Buccaneers, plus Cowboys at Buccaneers OVER 45.5 points (LOST $10)

Monday’s profit/loss: -$43 (0-2)

Total for the week: -$43 (0-2)

Total for January: +$79.50 (17-14)

Total for 2023: +$79.50 (17-14)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

