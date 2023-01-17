Rensselaer County teacher accused of inappropriate contact with child, troopers say

By Steven Cook |
Peter J. Bertram - Credit: New York State Police

Peter J. Bertram - Credit: New York State Police

Article Audio:
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

NASSAU – A Rensselaer County teacher has been arrested, accused of having inappropriate contact with a child, New York State Police said.

Police identified the teacher as Peter J. Bertram, 43, of Nassau. He faces one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Bertram worked as a teacher at Averill Park High School and has since been placed on administrative leave, officials said. The victim was not a student at the school, officials said.

The investigation began Monday morning as investigators received information from a concerned citizen who believed Bertram was having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 17, police said.

The investigation then determined Bertram communicated with a child via cell phone, sending indecent and sexually suggestive images and statements, police said.

Anyone who believes they have any information related to the case or who believes they may be a victim, is asked to contact police in Schodack at 518-583-7000 or email [email protected] .

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement