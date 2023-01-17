Schenectady boys’ basketball gets past Troy 65-58

SCHENECTADY — After a blowout loss and a couple of close setbacks before that, Schenectady found itself in a position to get back on the winning track Tuesday night, and that’s just what the Patriots did.

“We had to lock in in the fourth quarter,” Schenectady senior Damari Holder said after his team’s 65-58 Suburban Council victory over Troy. “We had to stop playing around.”

Trailing by one, Schenectady made several key plays and closed the contest with an 11-3 run to pull out the win at the Pat Riley Sports Center.

Among those plays was an offensive rebound by reserve Jasceon Taylor after a Schenectady miss, which led to a successful drive by Holder and a 62-58 advantage with 49 seconds left.

Holder and C.J. Gomez both delivered four points in the 11-3 close-out spurt, Taylor sank a jumper to go with his clutch rebound, and Quy-Maine Haggray’s free throw with 19 seconds to go capped the comeback effort which followed Friday’s 81-55 setback against Colonie.

“It was important for these guys to bounce back and get a win,” Schenectady coach John Miller said after his Patriots got to the .500 mark in the league (4-4) and overall (6-6). “The other night was uncharacteristic of the things we had been doing well. We couldn’t wait to get to this game. We got back to doing those things we do well, and the boys were rewarded.”

Troy started with eight players and finished with six in a gritty performance that had them leading 55-54 in the fourth quarter on a putback basket by Damarion Tucker.

“We’ve had some adversity off the court, but other guys have stepped up and played hard,” Troy coach John Kilian said.

Troy (4-3, 5-5) trailed 39-33 at the half but went on a 10-0 run to begin the third quarter, and the old Big 10 rivals went back and forth from there.

“We won the third quarter. They won the fourth quarter,” said Kilian, who in past seasons had coached the Schenectady JV boys’ team and served as a varsity assistant there. “They made more plays.”

Gomez tied the game at 50 on a free throw with 4:38 left, and Taylor hit a short jumper before a steal by Jakeim Edge led to a layup by Holder. Troy then scored its final points on a free throw by Mike Wiltshire and a layup by Legend Merritt.

“With two minutes left and a one-point lead, I trust my guys,” Miller said. “They’re battle tested.”

After a free throw by Gomez made it 60-58, Troy lost the ball out of bounds, and at the other end, Taylor snarred his big offensive rebound which led to Holder’s final basket in a 22-point showing.

Taylor saw significant time off the bench in the second half, excelling defensively while scoring all seven of his points during that stretch.

“Coach talks to me about bringing the energy,” said Taylor, a senior. “I’m that ball of fire.”

“He doesn’t get tired,” Miller said of Taylor, who earlier in the fourth had given the Pats a 50-49 lead on a free throw and a 54-53 lead on a layup. “With our style, that’s vital. He’s been a big piece for us.”

Holder grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots including a rejection after Troy had crept within 59-58 on Merritt’s layup. Gomez had 14 points, four assists and four steals, and Haggray had 10 points and four assists.

Holder scored 11 points in the first half, and Haggray and Gomez both netted nine to help Schenectady build its 39-33 lead.

“We had to adjust,” Taylor said in reference to the Colonie loss and defeats against Bishop Grimes (64-63 and Ballston Spa (69-61) before that. “We had to be more aggressive on defense, move the ball better, and play more as a team.”

Stetson Merritt scored four of his 18 points in Troy’s 10-0 run to begin the third quarter and his 3-pointer made it 49-45 soon after.

“Early in the third quarter I told my guys, ‘You’re flat-footed,’ and they agreed,” Miller said. “We had to get back to honoring their shooters, plugging up the middle and sprinting into our defensive rotations.”

All of that helped Schenectady prevail for the first time since it sandwiched wins over Bethlehem (70-59) and Liverpool (76-72) around the Christmas break.

“This is going to start our win streak,” Holder said. “We can beat any team in the Suburban Council if we play hard, stay disciplined, hit our shots and play defense.”

Steven Foust scored 13 points for Troy, and Legend Merritt had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Troy 15 18 16 9 — 58

Schenectady 19 20 10 16 — 65

Troy scoring: Foust 4-4-13, S. Merritt 8-0-18, L. Merritt 5-0-10, Gilmore 2-0-4, Tucker 3-0-6, Wiltshire 3-1-7. Schenectady scoring: Edge 3-0-6, Gomez 3-8-14, Graham 1-0-2, Haggray 4-1-10, Holder 9-3-22, Ketter 2-0-4, Taylor 3-1-7. Team totals: Troy 25-5-58; Schenectady 25-13-65.

Categories: High School Sports, Schenectady, Sports, Sports