Schenectady unveils Patrolfinder policing software

SCHENECTADY — An innovative software program will allow Schenectady police officers to track which streets have been patrolled in the city with real-time updates, the city announced on Tuesday.

The new Patrolfinder software was produced by Transfinder, a local company that develops software for routing school buses, in partnership with the Schenectady Police Department.

The software, which will be deployed in all 25 department patrol vehicles by the end of the week, will allow officers to use an app on their in-car tablets to monitor what streets were patrolled during previous police shifts and what areas need to be patrolled in the current shift.

A series of red dots on the officer’s screen mark which city streets have been patrolled in a given day, with areas of need identified on the officer’s tablet and updated by the minute.

Police Chief Eric Clifford said the program would cost roughly $30,000 per year, with 25 patrol cars outfitted with the system at a cost of $1,200 for car per year.

“We’re going to roll it out this week,” he said following the announcement at Proctors Theatre. “We’re going to get these devices in every patrol car and then we’re just going to have to start to deploy it in a manner that we find beneficial. So we’re going to be making tweaks here and there, but one of the first things that we’re going to start doing is stressing to officers to do their best to hit every street. We trained this already in field training.”

During the program’s pilot period over the last three months, the software was deployed in three city patrol vehicles, with the remaining 22 patrol cars set to be outfitted this week.

Clifford said the new technology could allow the department to stay one step ahead of criminals.

“We have to move faster than criminals,” he said after the press conference. “Criminals are using technology that exists to their benefit and we’re not able to keep up with that. We need to use technology to stay ahead of the game, rather than consistently trying to solve crimes by trying to figure out the technology that’s being used against us.”

The software is designed to bolster equity in policing by giving attention to areas that are currently under-patrolled.

“This product, as you see it today and as it evolves over time, is going to add a higher level of effectiveness and a greater value for policing and delivery of public service,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said during the event. “There will be a level of accountability that will make the public that we serve feel better about policing and the services that they request and the services that we provide.”

While the initial conversation between the software company and the Police Department date back seven years, Transfinder CEO Antonio Civitella said the software company has been developing Patrolfinder for the past year.

Civitella said the plan is to eventually expand the Patrolfinder program to police agencies nationwide, with the hopes that the software could gain the success of the company’s school-bus routing software, which is currently used by over 2,300 school districts throughout North America.

“We want to have many police departments across the country,” he said following the event. “It’s along the lines of keeping things safe. Our school business is to keep students safe and this is also to keep patrol officers safe and the community safe. So it’s really in our wheelhouse of safety.”

Civitella said he doesn’t believe that the new software should be deemed as police overreach.

“I challenge anybody that makes that statement to come with us and let’s just show us what they have,” he said. “The chief [Clifford] said the department has been behind in technology and I doubt Schenectady is the only one. I have a feeling it’s across the country. Police need better technology and modern technology. These patrol officers are young men and women who love technology, so the last thing you want to do is introduce them to a paper system when they get on a job.”

Clifford said during the rollout event that the Patrolfinder software should allow the police agency to prioritize its officers’ time and to solve crimes that the department may not have been able to handle in the past due to a heavy volume of calls.

City Council President Marion Porterfield said following the presentation that she was encouraged by the early details of the program.

“I did like what I saw,” Porterfield said. “What I want to know more about is that we’ve already gotten into other technology with the Axon (police body camera) program and I want to see how this intersects with it. We’re asking our officers to deal with a lot of technology, so we want to make sure that it works together. But based on what I saw today, if it’s a way to make sure that we’re patrolling equitably and that we’re patrolling the neighborhoods that need the attention.”

Clifford said the program’s finances are still under negotiation.

“I know right now what we’re committed for, but we haven’t worked out all of the details,” he said following the press event. “This has been a partnership, but I wouldn’t want to speak to finances, because that will be something between Transfinder and ultimately myself and the mayor.”

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara praised the city’s deal with Transfinder.

“Patrolfinder is another great example of a public-private partnership that improves the way we serve the people of Schenectady,” he said. “Harnessing this technology across our city will allow us to work more efficiently to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

