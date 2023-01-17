Two charged in repeated Duanesburg storage unit break-ins, troopers say; Face 91 separate burglary counts

Article Audio:

DUANESBURG – Two Albany residents have been arrested, accused of repeated break-ins at a Duanesburg storage unit business, New York State Police said.

In all, the pair were charged Tuesday with 91 separate counts of third-degree burglary, police said.

Charged are Edward A. Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista V. Lohmeyer, 28, both of Albany, police said. They also face related charges.

The investigation began in November when troopers were contacted by storage business Superior Storage in Duanesburg after multiple storage units had been broken into, police said. Items were missing.

The investigation determined Cruz and Lohmeyer had entered the property on numerous occasions, destroying locks on 91 separate storage units to allow access, police said. They then stole items out of multiple units.

Troopers made the arrests early Tuesday during a traffic stop in Princetown, police said. They were processed and brought to await arraignment.

