Ballston Spa wrestlers make history with Section II dual meet title

BALLSTON SPA — The Ballston Spa boys’ wrestling squad can now utilize an age old radio phrase — long time listener, first time caller.

With two down-to-the wire victories against Saratoga Springs and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, the Scotties are now — officially — long time Section II dual meet championship participants, first-time champions.

“I’m so happy for these guys. We’re going to Syracuse to compete,” Ballston Spa coach Harvey Staulters said. “We’ve been competing all year against great teams. We’ve had some wins, some losses, but this is a chance to go to the New York State Championships.”

The NYSPHSAA wrestling dual meet championships will be held Jan. 28 at SRC Arena and Events Center in Syracuse.

Ballston Spa has been a participant in all five contested Section II dual meet championships that began during the 2017-18 winter sports season. The event was not held during the 2020-21 season due to restrictions in place due to the novel coronavirus.

Ballston Spa finished third in the first two events when consolation championships were held. It finished second to Shenendehowa in the 2020 edition, and lost to Shaker 33-31 in last year’s semifinals.

“We had three kids sick to COVID, and it was still a two-point match,” Ballston Spa senior Darrien Insogna said. “The bus ride home was terrible because knowing what we could have done was still on the table. We finally made it happen this year.”

Insogna provided a pair of quick pins for Ballston Spa at 215 pounds Tuesday. He pinned Saratoga Springs’ Jack Dacey in 26 seconds, followed by Burnt Hills’ Julian Goss in 16.

Insogna and senior Connor Gregory have been with the varsity program for the past six years, making the first-ever Section II team title memorable.

“I didn’t expect anything less,” Gregory said. “I knew it was going to be a dogfight from the very start. We didn’t beat Saratoga until the very last match. It feels really good right now just to be relieved of all the pressure.”

Gregory earned a technical fall against Saratoga’s Dianna Delgado late in the third period, and then pinned Burnt Hills’ Howard Bearce at 2:44 of the second period.

“I think a bunch of people, a bunch of our teammates, saved team points,” Gregory said. “That’s what it was all about, really scoring extra team points. Chasing after the bonus points was really key in both matches.”

With an appearance at all five Section II dual-meet events and its first-ever title, this Ballston Spa squad can be considered one of the best.



“We had good teams in the past, very good teams in the past. They just did something they believed they could do that no one else has done in Ballston Spa, which sets them apart now,” Staulters said. “They’re going to hang their hats on that one. … I’m not going to compare teams because we’ve had great teams, but they can do that.”

The seniors had no problem claiming the top spot in Scotties’ wrestling history.

“I think we’re more powerful than I think we’ve ever been,” Insogna said. “I think all the seniors have been working hard. All the other guys are working hard, too.”

Insogna and Gregory are part of six juniors from last year’s squad that competed without a senior on the team. All six returned this year.

“We had all the same kids coming back, and I think that gave us a bigger advantage because we were all around each other,” Insogna said. “The freshmen that came up were getting better and better during the offseason. I think that kind of added to what we already had — like a Dream Team.”

