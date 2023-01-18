Can Pelicans pick things back up at home vs. Heat? Best Bets for Wednesday (Jan. 18)

Article Audio:

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Wednesday, Jan. 18:

TOP PLAY

The play: NBA, Pelicans +3.5 over Heat

The odds/bet: -106 ($31.80 to win $30)

The book: FanDuel Sportsbook

Time: 8:10 p.m.

Our take: It was a rough road trip for the Pelicans, who lost three of five and all three by either 10 or 11 points. However, this team has thrived this season inside the Smoothie King Center, despite all the injuries they have gone through already this season.

Even here without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram once again, this looks like a good get-right spot, where they have won five of their past six games at home since Dec. 22.

Meanwhile, before Monday’s loss at Atlanta, the Heat had played four consecutive games at home. In their past six road games dating back to Dec. 30, they are a pedestrian 3-3 with straight-up and ATS losses.

Overall this season, Miami is 17-25-3 against the spread, which means their lines have been a bit overinflated, and they are 10-19-3 as a favorite.

Although the New Orleans money line is tempting at +140, we’ll back off of that, as the Heat has won four in a row in the series and seven of the past eight.

NO MEMPHIS BLUES

The play: NBA, Grizzlies -8 over Cavaliers

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:10 p.m. (NBA League Pass)

Our take: It just doesn’t seem to matter who the Grizzlies play as of late – they win and they win easily, especially when they are playing good teams, as evidenced by their 30-point victory over Phoenix on Monday.

In fact, through their nine-game win streak, they have won six against the spread, as well.

Conversely, Cleveland has outright lost 12 of their last 17 road games, including an eight-point defeat at Minnesota on Saturday as a four-point favorite. Overall this season, the Cavs are 8-14 on the road against the spread, while the hot Grizz are 14-7-1 ATS at home.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Tuesday’s best bets

NBA: Raptors +4.5 over Bucks (LOST $33)

NBA player prop: Nets guard Kyrie Irving over 30.5 points (LOST $11)

Tuesday’s profit/loss: -$44 (0-2)

Total for the week: -$87 (0-4)

Total for January: +$35.50 (17-16)

Total for 2023: +$35.50 (17-16)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

