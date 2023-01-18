Duanesburg boys’ basketball top Middleburgh 75-32

Article Audio:

DELANSON — The Duanesburg boys’ basketball team found itself trailing Wednesday night early in its game with Middleburgh.

That didn’t last very long, nor did the competitiveness of the Western Athletic Conference contest, after the Eagles answered a quick basket by the Knights with 11 straight points and a pair of 8-0 runs later in the opening frame.

“We come out with a lot of energy,” Duanesburg sophomore Jeffrey Mulhern said after his team’s 75-32 win. “We’re ready to go from the jump. Our goal is to bury them in the first quarter.”

Duanesburg has done that often in building its 14-0 record, with a 68-22 victory over Northville preceding its latest triumph. Before that, Duanesburg toppled Canajoharie 78-28 and Schoharie 75-22.

“Over the summer we played a one-day tournament at RPI, and everything clicked,” Duanesburg coach Brett Simpson said. “We went 3-0 that day, and we knew right there we had something. The kids realized it’s there.”

Those kids are a collection of athletes who are long, who share the ball on offense, and are willing to dig in at the defensive end. Twelve times this season the Eagles — the state’s No. 4-ranked Class C team — have allowed 40 points or less.

“We pride ourselves on defense,” Simpson said after his Eagles went to 8-0 in the WAC. “We’re averaging around 34 a game. When I took over last year I told the kids and their families that we’re defense first.”

Defense played a significant role in Duanesburg’s fast start Wednesday night, with the Eagles outscoring the Knights 31-6 first-quarter and 20-2 in the second.

Duanesburg collected 12 steals in the first half to go with three blocked shots and a pair of charging calls on the Knights. Peyton Fall had three of his five steals in the first period and turned two of them into layups.

“We’re working really hard on defense and it’s paying off this year,” said Fall, a senior.

“We take passion in our defense,” said Mulhern, who had 24 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals. “We take a lot of time in practice working on our man-to-man and our zone. Our zone is dangerous.”

Duanesburg played mostly man-to-man Wednesday, pressed and trapped a lot in the first half, and at the offensive end displayed its unselfishness with 19 assists and 14 of them in the first two quarters. Ethan Thompson has six of those assists to go with three steals, seven boards and 10 points. Murphy Hyde scored 12 points, and Owen Lohret netted eight.

“We have a close team. We all trust each other,” Fall said. “We know if someone gets the ball they can score.”

Mulhern had the hot hand in the first half against Middleburgh with 18 points, including a 3-pointer in each quarter.

“We play together,” Mulhern said. “It doesn’t matter who is on, we ride them.”

Though Duanesburg reached 70 points for the ninth time this season, Simpson is looking for sharper play at that end, as well as at the defensive end, as the campaign progresses.

“There are always things to add and things to fix,” Simpson said. “We have aspirations. Our plan is to be playing our best basketball at the end of February.”

Duanesburg won 12 games and reached the Section II Class C semifinals last season before a 54-39 loss to Maple Hill denied the Eagles their first title-game appearance since 2009.

“We’re trying to get as far as we can, but we know there’s still work to do and we can get better,” said Fall. “We’ve got a lot of seniors, and we don’t want to go through that feeling again.”

“The kids had a sour taste after that semifinal loss last year,” Simpson said. “We knew there was more there, and we couldn’t tap the potential.”

Troy Cammer scored 12 points for Middleburgh (1-7, 5-10), and Lucas Shaw had six points and four steals.

“They are what we want to become,” Middleburgh coach Adam Cole said of Duanesburg.

Middleburgh 6 2 7 17 — 32

Duanesburg 31 20 16 8 — 75

Middleburgh scoring: Narzymski 1-0-2, Pickering 1-0-2, Shaw 3-0-6, Wood 1-0-2, Cammer 5-2-12, Trombley 2-1-5, Hoop 1-0-3. Duanesburg scoring: Leak 1-2-4, Clamasares 1-1-3, Hyde 6-0-12, Thompson 5-0-10, Lohret 3-2-8, Fall 3-0-6, Mulhern 10-2-24, Raymond 1-0-3, Negron 1-1-3, Losito 1-0-2. Team totals: Middleburgh 14-3-32; Duanesburg 32-8-75.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports