ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections 2022-23: Week 14

Five players in The Daily Gazette ECAC Hockey Faceoff Selections posted a 9-2-1 record during Week 13.

That wasn’t good enough to be the best record.

Towell68 went 10-2-0. He correctly predicted a tie between Union and Yale. Even though Union won the shootout, the game is considered a tie for NCAA purposes.

Selections-leading GB-BE-ME was one of the players who went 9-2-1. Suddenly, GB-BE-ME is in command with a six-point lead over Ryan Fay.

I dropped to third place after an 7-4-1 week. Brian Unger and Kevin Sokolski are just a point behind me after they each went 9-2-1.

Also going 9-2-1 were Jim Kalohn and Michael Hutter.

Here is a look at the standings, with Week 13 records in parentheses:

GB-BE-ME 111-44-16 238 points (9-2-1)

Ryan Fay 108-47-16 232 points (8-3-1)

Me 108-48-15 231 points (7-4-1)

Brian Unger 107-48-16 230 points (9-2-1)

Kevin Sokolski 107-48-16 230 points (9-2-1)

Andy Weise 105-50-16 226 points (7-4-1)

Matthew Ruffini 103-52-16 222 points (8-3-1)

Rowena Watson 101-54-16 218 points (6-5-1)

David Trestick 99-56-16 214 points (5-6-1)

Achilles 3-7-5 97-58-16 210 points (6-5-1)

Jim Kalohn 97-58-16 210 points (9-2-1)

Michael Hutter 97-55-15 209 points (9-2-1)

Union Bob 93-59-15 201 points (5-6-1)

Towell68 93-63-15 201 points (10-2-0)

RedLiner36 91-65-15 197 points (7-4-1)

Dutch Crazy 88-67-16 192 points (6-5-1)

Christopher Chadwick 87-68-16 190 points (7-4-1)

Rich Large 85-75-11 181 points (8-3-1)

Richard Derrick 81-74-16 178 points (7-4-1)

Harvey Kagan 82-78-11 175 points (0-12-0)

Time for my Week 14 selections. There are 12 games to pick between Friday and Saturday. If you want to play, send your picks in by 7 p.m. Friday. A reminder: Make sure you have every game listed. I try to make sure you have all of the games selected, but sometimes it slips through. If you don’t have a particular game listed, you are charged with a loss. Email your picks to [email protected].

Here are my picks:

FRIDAY

St. Lawrence at Union — Union 3, St. Lawrence 2

Clarkson at RPI — Clarkson 4, RPI 1

Princeton at Colgate — Colgate 4, Princeton 3

No. 1 Quinnipiac at No. 16 Cornell — Quinnipiac 3, Cornell 1

Dartmouth at Brown — Brown 5, Dartmouth 2

No. 9 Harvard at Yale — Harvard 6, Yale 1

SATURDAY

Clarkson at Union — Clarkson 2, Union 1

St. Lawrence at RPI — St. Lawrence 3, RPI 2

Princeton at Cornell — Cornell 5, Princeton 1

Quinnipiac at Colgate — Quinnipiac 4, Colgate 1

Harvard at Brown — Harvard 4, Brown 3

Dartmouth at Yale — Yale 2, Dartmouth 1

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

