EDITORIAL: Hochul needs to push for full Senate vote on nominee

10 out of 63 senators. A little less than 16%.

That’s how many state senators voted Wednesday to reject Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee, Judge Hector LaSalle, for chief judge of the state Court of Appeals.

That’s hardly representative government when it comes to a constitutional appointment that affects the lives of so many New Yorkers.

And it’s the reason Gov. Kathy Hochul should continue to push — through the courts if necessary — for a vote by the full Senate on LaSalle’s nomination.

Hochul claims the constitution requires a vote on the nominee by the full Senate. But the Senate Judiciary Committee, which rejected the nominee Wednesday by a vote of 10-9, claims the committee has the final word in deciding whether the full Senate gets to vote on the nominee.

Legally, it’s kind of a gray area. But based on an analysis by Cam Macdonald, executive director and general counsel for the Government Justice Center and an adjunct fellow with the Empire Center, the state constitution and legal precedent appear to be on Hochul’s side. He notes that the constitution says the governor shall appoint the nominee “with the advice and consent of the senate.”

It doesn’t say anything about a committee of the senate.

Hochul should have her Senate vote, if for no other reason but to uphold the constitution and secure the separation of powers as the writers of the document intended.

But it’s not an easy position for her to take.

There are significant political risks for Hochul, whether she appoints a new nominee in the wake of the committee vote or pushes for a full Senate vote.

Politically, it might be wise of her to cut her losses now and just appoint a new candidate who would be more palatable to the progressive wing of Senate Democrats. By doing that, she’d avoid an ugly, drawn-out legal fight within her own party, and could then work on passing the rest of her legislative agenda.

Out of the 63 senators, 42 are Democrats. If the committee vote on Wednesday is any indication of how the Democratic super-majority is leaning, Hochul has a steep uphill battle getting her nominee through the full Senate.

If Hochul presses on with a full vote in the Senate and her nominee is rejected, the stain of defeat will be even larger than if she’d capitulated earlier.

So whether she admits defeat now or meets defeat in the future, she’ll effectively be ceding power to the Legislature. Not a simple call.

That will weaken her legislative bargaining power with the Legislature forever. And that’s not a precedent she’ll want to set at the very start of her first four-year term as governor.

The only way she gets out of this mess relatively unharmed is if she pushes through with the full Senate vote and is able to convince at least another 22 senators to support LaSalle and confirm the nomination.

But that might not happen. So she needs to do the right thing. And the right thing for her to do on behalf of all New Yorkers is to push for the full Senate vote and take her chances.

She would show strength and leadership by continuing to forge ahead. That’s ultimately what we need and expect from our governor.

Categories: Editorial, Opinion