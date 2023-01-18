Glens Falls tops Gloversville/Mayfield to claim Foothills Council boys’ swim title

Article Audio:

GLOVERSVILLE — In a matchup of unbeaten teams, Glens Falls posted a victory over Gloversville/Mayfield in a Foothills Council boys’ swim meet on Wednesday at Gloversville Middle School.

“I give our kids credit. They prepared well for the meet,” Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. “It’s always a challenge being on the road for a midweek meet. It’s not an easy chore after such a long bus ride.”

The Indians won seven of 12 events on their way to the 108-77 win, which clinched the Foothills Council title.

“I’m super happy with the outcome of the meet,” Crossman said. “We swam well today.”

Carson Rath and Joe Flood each picked up a pair of wins for Glens Falls. Rath won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke, while Flood won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.

Julian Stedman picked up a victory in the 200 individual medley for the Indians, who also won the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Jackson Menard, Ausin DeSabarais, Rath and Flood posted a time of 1:39.08. The 400 freestyle relay team of Stedman, Tiernan Talbot, Rath and Flood won with a time of 3:36.45.

Gloversville/Mayfield, which had just 10 available swimmers Wednesday due to illness, still managed to pick up five event wins.

“I was hoping for a closer meet earlier in the week,” Richardson said. “When we realized we weren’t going to have everyone today, I had to change up the whole lineup and we had to go with what we were dealt.”

Logan Oathout won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke for the Sea Dragons, while Jeremiah Hughes (1-meter diving) and Alex Payne (500 freestyle) also notched individual event wins.

“We were missing a couple of kids today, which made it tough for us,” Richardson said. “The guys still swam really tough and we still were able to swim a lot of personal bests.”

Gloversville-Mayfield also won the 200 medley relay as the team of Lukas Oathout, Logan Oathout, Michael Carpenter and Aidan Armstrong posted a time of 1:48.33.

The matchup of unbeaten team drew a large, vocal crowd to the meet.

“It was a great show today. We had a good crowd, and the kids swam hard,” Richardson said. “I can’t be too disappointed.”

Gloversville/Mayfield (4-1 overall, 2-1 Foothills) is scheduled to travel to Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk today for a 5 p.m. non-league meet.

Glens Falls (6-0 overall, 3-0 Foothills) is slated to travel to Albany Academy on Friday for a non-league meet at 5:15 p.m.

Glens Falls 108, Gloversville/Mayfield 77

200 Medley Relay: Gloverville/Mayfield (Lu. Oathout, Lo. Oathout, Carpenter, Armstrong), 1:48.33.

200 Freestyle: Rath (GF), 1:56.14.

200 Individual Medley: Stedman (GF), 2:20.14.

50 Freestyle: Flood (GF), 22:47.

Diving: Hughes (G-M), 230.25.

100 Butterfly: Lo. Oathout (G-M), 58.12.

100 Freestyle: Flood (GF), 50.65.

500 Freestyle: Payne (G-M), 5:36.97.

200 Freestyle Relay: Glens Falls (Menard, DeSabarais, Rath, Flood), 1:39.03.

100 Backstroke: Rath (GF), 57.61.

100 Breaststroke: Lo. Oathout (G-M), 1:07.13.

400 Freestyle Relay: Glens Falls (Stedman, Talbot, Rath, Flood), 3:36.45.

