High Schools: Duanesburg’s O’Hanlon breaks all-time scoring mark

Article Audio:

Duanesburg guard Allison O’Hanlon became the school’s all-time scoring leader Wednesday during a 61-17 Western Athletic Conference road win at Middleburgh. O’Hanlon drained a jump shot early in the third quarter breaking the school record 25’ one minute into the third quarter, breaking the previous mark held by Madison Meyer, Class of 2022 currently playing at Skidmore College.

Hanlon finished with a game-high 30 points, standing at 1,602 points all-time for Duanesburg. Alex Moses added 13 points and Kate O’Hanlon had 10.

Ashley Moorhead led Middleburgh with eight points as Ciara Armlin pulled down seven rebounds, had four blocks and two steals.

Angelina Deitz scored a game-high 21 points to lead Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons past Galway, 48-40. Mia’Rose Wylie scored 14. Galway was led by Grace O’Brien’s 16-point night with Anna Spadaro adding 15.

Ashley Stevens, Katie Stevens and Claire Scram each scored 14 points to lead Berne-Knox-Westerlo past Fort Plain, 72-35. Marissa Wilder led Fort Plain with 11 points.

Cloey Dopp scored a game-high 19 points and Jaidyn Chest added 15 as Mayfield defeated Canajoharie, 62-40. Scoren Veit-Scott led Canajoharie with 14 points and Megan Blakeslee added 10.

Elinor Slezas scored a team-high 17 points to lead Fonda-Fultonville past Schoharie, 77-33. Quincy Lake scored 12 and Samara Hunt added 10. Savannah Traverse scored a game-high 19 points for Schoharie.

Hailey Monroe scored a game-high 31 points to lead Northville past OESJ, 68-47. Hannah Hoffman scored 14 points. Brooke Trumble led OESJ with 17 points. Taylor Hayes scored 11.

Mechanicville’s Allie Kenyon and Lila Chrstensen each scored 10 points in a 44-28 win over Waterford-Halfmoon in Wasaren League action. Piper Morris led Waterford-Halfmoon with eight points.

NORTHVILLE’S FRANK ECLIPSES 1,000-POINT CAREER MARK

Northville’s Jacob Frank scored 18 points to surpass the 1,000 career point mark in a 59-42 Western Athletic Conference win over OESJ. Evan Tamulaitis scored 12 points and Andrew Cordone had 11 points. OESJ was led by Dylan Barnes 18-point night.

A 25-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough to rally Fort Plain past Berne-Knox Westerlo, falling 70-69. Stephen Gray led Fort Plain with 19 points and Richie Paddon added 18. Austin VanGorder scored 14 and Dylan Keane had 10. Dayne Coates and A.J. Wright each scored 24 for Berne-Knox-Westerlo.

Brady Whipple and Jeremiah Jimenez each scored 12 points as Fonda-Fultonville dropped Schoharie, 69-41. Nate Mycek and Brady Melious each had 10 points. Matthew Bernhardt led Schoharie with 14 points.

Esiasyn Starr led Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons with a 24-point night in a 66-56 win over Galway. Jaques Jones and Zakahzia Archie each had 17 points. Galway was led by Zach Kenyon’s 19-point night. Casey Clarke scored 15 and Josh Lovelass had 14.

An 18-7 fourth-quarter scoring advantage propelled Mayfield past Canajoharie, 51-49. Trevor Ruberti scored a game-high 26 points for Mayfield. Antonio Fairley led Canajoharie with 23. Nick Barlow added 10.

Adam Myers scored a game-high 19 points to lead La Salle past Mohonasen, 83-48, in Colonial Council action. Emmanuel Karkari-Mensak added 15. Mohonasen was led by Jordan Lavally’s 11-point night. Tyler Oleksiak and Kameron Coats each scored nine.

Marquay Tanksley scored 17 points and Bryce Hancock added 16 as Cohoes defeated Ichabod Crane, 59-57, in overtime. Alex Schmidt scored a game-high 23 points for Ichabod Crane.

COTTER TOP SKIER

Broadalbin-Perth’s Colin Cotter was the top skier at the Niskayuna High School Alpine Invitational at West Mountain, covering the downhill run in 27.16 seconds.

Saratoga Springs boys’ squad won the team title with 14 points followed by Queensbury with 27, Johnstown with 46, Broadalbin-Perth with 48 and Glens Falls with 51.

Saratoga’s Will Fraser was third-overall at 28.76 followed by James Parobeck fifth at 29.45 and Cooper Villiere at 29.50. Shenendehowa’s Jack Banagan was seventh-overall at 29.51.

Shenendehowa’s Micaela Leonard led the Plainsmen to the girls’ win with her first-place finish at 28.49. Saratoga’s Ava Villiere was fourth at 29.44 followed by Shenendehowa’s Allison Bach in fifth-place at 29.52.

Shenendehowa claimed the top spot with 20 points followed by Saratoga with 31, Queensbury with 39, Schuylerville with 46 and Broadalbin-Perth fifth at 49.5. Niskayuna was seventh with 78.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports