Images: Schenectady boys’ basketball takes on Troy (7 photos)

By Peter R. Barber |
Schenectady's Malakhi Hooks fights for the ball between Troy's Legend Merritt, left, Damarian Tucker, and Mike Witshire
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber
Schenectady's Malakhi Hooks fights for the ball between Troy's Legend Merritt, left, Damarian Tucker, and Mike Witshire
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady boys’ basketball took on Troy Tuesday and came away with the 65-58 win.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

Our story from the game: Schenectady boys’ basketball gets past Troy 65-58

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Our story from the game: Schenectady boys’ basketball gets past Troy 65-58

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Our story from the game: Schenectady boys’ basketball gets past Troy 65-58

—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Sports, Sports

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement