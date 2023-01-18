Images: Schenectady boys’ basketball takes on Troy (7 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady boys’ basketball took on Troy Tuesday and came away with the 65-58 win.
Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber
Our story from the game: Schenectady boys’ basketball gets past Troy 65-58
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
Our story from the game: Schenectady boys’ basketball gets past Troy 65-58
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
Our story from the game: Schenectady boys’ basketball gets past Troy 65-58
—Help us bring this to you, check out our subscribe page at: DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Sports, Sports