Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Jan. 18 – Three from readers in Schenectady and Sprakers

Make tax system simpler, equitable



I don’t believe anyone “earns” the right to control $200 billion.

If we had a genuinely progressive income tax, not easily evaded by innumerable loopholes, no one would be able to acquire that kind of wealth and power.

I favor a “wealth tax” that would collect 2% annually on every individual’s net worth in excess of $50 million. I don’t believe a rate of 50% on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million is excessive. No one making under $35,000 should pay federal income taxes, only FICA.

These rates and amounts could be adjusted as required by the federal budget. We should eliminate all deductions and complete our tax forms on a postcard.

To preserve what is good about capitalism, incentives, variety, efficiency, innovation and response to consumer desires, the government needs to step in and soften the inequities that will lead to the end of capitalism.

We have the resources to ensure everyone a decent standard of living and access to the essentials of life, shelter, food, clothing, medical care etc., with plenty left over to ensure that the top 1% can lead the lives of the “rich and famous.”

The ACA, minimum wage, Social Security, Medicare and collective bargaining preserve capitalism by impeding its devolution toward predatory capitalism. Russia is controlled by Putin and an oligarchy of ultra-wealthy families running the economy in their interests with no concern for the people.

Is that what we want America to become?

Anthony J. Santo

Schenectady

What caused big change in economy



I am having trouble understanding how a country can fall off the cliff, after riding high with a booming economy two years ago.

I’m not a political savvy person, but as plain as day, I can see the huge change in our economy in the past two years. Why is this? You all can complain about one single person and put the blame all on him. For what? Keeping our country strong.

So, why has the momentum of our country changed? I think I am speaking for a lot of people, we want to know why. What caused the big change to an economy that is sinking to its all-time lows and how hard would it be to get back to where we were two years ago?

Paul Blair

Sprakers

Sing praises of all who work so hard



I write these phrases, feeble and inadequate as they are, in praise of the folk:

• who earn their pay working building to building and on every street;

• who sustain on gas station, heat lamp sandwiches,

• who sip trucker coffee to regulate the rush to wait pace of the day, and double when there is not enough day at any pace;

• who have the scant safety of hard hats and steel toe shoes, reflective vests and jackets;

• who climb poles and burrow holes to commune with stone and steel;

• whose workdays are measured in evening aches, fresh cuts, bent backs and buckling knees;

• whose kindness is not gentle, and wisdom not nurturing.

These people, regardless of politics or prejudice, be they foolish or profound, should be recognized as the facilitators of human function and interconnection.

James Cimino

Schenectady

