Schenectady High School student hospitalized after nurse administers anti-overdose medication

SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady High School student was administered an opioid-overdose medication and was whisked to Ellis Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to school district officials.

The unidentified student was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

District officials gave the following account:

High school staff called 911 when the student appeared to be under the influence of a substance, with a 911 operator instructing the school nurse to administer naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioid use.

The student’s parents were notified of the situation and the student was subsequently transported to the hospital.

The student’s symptoms were due to vaping a substance believed to be Gorilla Glue, a high-dosage hybrid marijuana vaping product available online, according to officials.

“We are grateful for the swift response of school staff and our nurses who administered the NARCAN and provided care to the student while we waited for medical personnel,” the district noted in a statement. “We urge all parents to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping.”

Naloxone is commonly administered to quickly reverse the effects of opioids and other substances like heroin and morphine. School officials weren’t available to say whether it’s effective in reversing the effects of substances such as Gorilla Glue.

