Schenectady police detail juvenile delinquency employment program

SCHENECTADY — The city is set to receive $514,064 in federal funding over the next four years for a new juvenile delinquency prevention pilot program, with Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford providing new details about the initiative during the City Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The police department is seeking legislation from the council to accept the grant from the state Department of Criminal Justice Services to fund the pilot program, which will support programming for homeless and runaway youths and youth of color while providing alternatives for juveniles who are at-risk of entering the criminal justice system.

Clifford said the performance period for the pilot will last from Jan. 11, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2026, with a goal of employing 10 at-risk youths per year as part of the program.

“It will develop a framework on alternatives to arrest policies and practices and build trust among communities,” Clifford told the council during the Tuesday evening meeting.

The police department has partnered with Schenectady County Connects on the pilot proposal, with a budget of approximately $122,000 per year.

The proposed annual budget includes $67,891 for wages for the 10 youths participating in the program, $15,000 for Schenectady Connects staff salaries, with $15,000 set aside for police overtime wages and $24,000 for additional program expenses.

“I would think that any program which gives children a positive way to go would be a benefit,” Council President Marion Porterfield said on Wednesday. “It gives them an opportunity to make money and to learn some skills. So I don’t see a downside to that.”

The municipality has been selected as one of three cities statewide alongside Buffalo and Yonkers to receive the federal funding for the pilot.

Under the Alternatives to Arrest program, Schenectady Connects staff will work with youth ages 14 to 17 who are referred by the Schenectady Police Department and agree to engage in a work program that builds job skills as an alternative program to address arrestable behaviors.

“We’re going to be working with Schenectady Connects to look at some diversions for youth for low-level crime,” Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said. “As opposed to outright arrest, it could get more people back on the straight and narrow in a more productive manner than what the criminal justice system offers now. Sometimes an arrest is not the best solution for low-level events involving youth.”

Schenectady Connects employment and training professionals will assist youth in the program by serving as mentors for the at-risk teens.

“It sounds like a wonderful program,” Councilwoman Carmel Patrick said during Tuesday’s committee meeting. “I love the aspect of being able to get our youth employed. I support everything in the grant in terms of there being one less opportunity for them to be doing something that perhaps they shouldn’t be doing and at the same time learning such amazing skills for future employment. So I completely support it, I think it’s great.”

The initiative will also provide structured recreational activities that align with the teenagers’ interests. According to the project proposal, Schenectady Connect will partner with local housing coalitions, childcare agencies and transportation resources to ensure the teens’ basic needs are met before they enter the employment program.

Councilman John Polimeni was absent from Tuesday’s committee meeting three days after floating the possibility of a run for Schenectady County Legislature on social media. When reached on Wednesday, Polimeni explained that he missed the meeting due to a scheduling conflict and declined to discuss his political future.

