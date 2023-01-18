Article Audio:

SECTION II – The Section II Athletic Council will vote next week on putting Christian Brothers Academy on probation for three years and suspending its football team for one game next season as a recruitment and undue influence penalty.

According to Section II Executive Director Ed Dopp, this action started with an allegation of recruitment and undue influence by the football team, which won its second consecutive Section II Class AA title in November and reached the state semifinals, but resulted in CBA President Dr. James Schlegel self-reporting the violation of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s recruitment and undue influence rule on Nov. 8 in a letter to Section II.

Under the proposal to be voted upon by the athletic council at its Jan. 25 meeting, CBA would be on probation from Jan. 26, 2023, to Jan. 25, 2026, and suspend its football team from playing a game during the week zero scheduling block next fall. Under Section II rules, that week may be used for either scrimmages or actual games. This past season, most teams opted for scrimmages. According to Matt Stein, the president of Section II and Shaker athletic director, two-thirds of the athletic council must vote in favor of the proposal in order for it to pass.

As part of the proposed probation, CBA must adhere to three conditions. It must submit a proposed professional development plan to the Section II Executive Committee by Feb. 28, in which it lists its plan for educating CBA’s coaches, staff and employees on NYSPHSAA’s recruitment and undue influence rule.

It also must provide documentation to the executive committee that it did so, including dates and verification of those in attendance for each of the fall, winter and spring sports seasons through Jan. 25, 2026.

Finally, in the event the school violates the recruitment and undue influence rule, eligibility rules or sports standards, or if it fails to comply with any of the conditions during its probation, it acknowledges it may be subject to suspension from postseason games.

CBA has run afoul of Section II before, and according to the Section II agenda minutes, the executive committee considered that when proposing probation. It violated the state’s recruitment and undue influence rule in 2019. After that it was censured and warned that a future violation could mean probation or suspension. After that violation, Section II “strongly recommended” CBA provide professional development to all its coaches on the recruitment and undue influence rule. Also, in 2021, while not finding a violation, Section II expressed “serious concerns” about the school in regards to the recruitment and undue influence rule.

Since the 2021-22 school year, CBA admitted it had only five to 10 minutes at each of the fall, winter and spring season coaches’ meetings to review the state’s recruitment and undue influence rule.

In August 2015, CBA self-reported a violation of the state’s transfer rule standard. CBA was censured for that.

A call to CBA athletic director Blaine Drescher was not returned.

