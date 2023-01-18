UAlbany holds off Binghamton in women’s basketball

BINGHAMTON — The battle of SUNY centers went down to the end, with UAlbany hanging on for a 64-60 win over Binghamton on Wednesday in an America East women’s basketball game.
The victory kept UAlbany undefeated in the conference at 7-0 (13-8 overall), while Binghamton fell to 3-3 and 10-9. Thanks to Vermont handing Maine its first league loss, the Great Danes have a bit of breathing room atop the standings.
UAlbany endured one of its worst quarters, turnover-wise, to start, as it committed eight turnovers in the first. Its offense was mostly able to make up for it, with Kayla Cooper scoring 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting, as Binghamton led 24-20
The Great Danes went on a 13-3 run to start the second, leading 33-27. Once again, Fatima Lee came off the bench and provided a spark, contributing a big 3-pointer and a rebound. Also, the defense played much better, holding the Bearcats to 8.3% shooting (1-for-12).
Helene Haegerstrand finished the third quarter strongly, making her final three of four shots and rising to 16 points by the end of the quarter, when UAlbany led 52-42. UAlbany’s defense was again strong, holding Binghamton to 25% on 4-for-16 shooting.
Binghamton rallied to start the fourth, cutting the lead to 52-48, but UAlbany made key baskets to keep its lead.
Binghamton’s Ella Wanzer (21 points) made her fifth 3-pointer of the game to cut UAlbany’s lead to 63-60 with 35 seconds left. Shortly after a Lucia Decortes steal, Freja Werth made one of two foul shots with 16 seconds left to give UAlbany a 64-60 lead. Binghamton had three 3-point attempts in the final 11 seconds, but missed them all.
Cooper led UAlbany with a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds, eight of them offensive. Haegerstrand finished with 16 points. Morgan Haney had eight points and eight rebounds.
Categories: College Sports, Sports, UAlbany