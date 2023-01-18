YOUR RIGHT TO KNOW: Senate Judiciary Committee livestream of chief judge nominee hearing

Article Audio:

By MARK MAHONEY/Editorial Page Editor

If you’re interested in state government proceedings, but you don’t have the time to go to the state capitol and sit in the audience for important committee meetings or hearings, the state makes sure you can view many of its proceedings online.

One important hearing is being held at 10 a.m. today, and it involves Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of a chief judge for the state Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. Her appointee, Judge Hector LaSalle, is controversial because he has demonstrated a conservative judicial temperament. That has drawn opposition from some progressive members of the Democratic majorities in both houses of the Legislature, including the Senate, which must approve the nominee. They fear he will continue the high court’s shift to the right, which they say doesn’t reflect New York’s more liberal population.

Today at 10 a.m., the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing to determine whether to forward LaSalle’s nomination to the full Senate for a vote. LaSalle is expected to appear to make his case for chief judge and attempt to swing the vote of the 19-member committee in his favor.

To watch the hearing, click here: Senate Judiciary Committee livestream.

For other proceedings of potential interest, visit the state Senate and Assembly websites for a schedule.

Check them out. It’s your right to know.

