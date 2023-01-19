Annual awards announced for NY Air National Guard’s 109th; Clifton Park, Rotterdam residents among winners

GLENVILLE – The New York Air National Guard’s 109th Airlift Wing announced its Airmen of the Year winners Wednesday, honoring six, including residents of Clifton Park, Rotterdam and Pattersonville, officials said.

The awards were given out based on rank and responsibilities, officials said.

Those recognized and their award ranks:

Airman – Staff Sgt. Jennifer Street, of Clifton Park

Non-Commissioned Officer – Staff Sgt. Yazuny Dalton, of Rotterdam

Senior Non-Commissioned Officer – Master Sgt. Randolph Welch, of Albany

First Sergeant – Master Sgt. Donna Torres, of Halfmoon

Company Grade Officer – Major Tracy Pauquette, of Pattersonville

Base Honor Guard Member – Master Sgt. Ryan Burnah, of Cohoes

Street, of Clifton Park, has been a member of the 109th Airlift Wing for more than four years and serves as a crew chief on the LC-130 aircraft, officials said. She was named for the Airman award prior to her promotion to non-commissioned officer ranks.

“As crew chief, Staff Sgt. Street ensures aircraft integrity through maintenance inspections, troubleshooting malfunctions, service of aircraft systems, operation of aerospace ground equipment, coordination with specialty shops, and oversight of maintenance policies and procedures,” a release reads.

She volunteered for a deployment to Camp Lemonnier in Africa and was also deployed to Greenland to support the National Science Foundation. She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Nursing degree and serves as a volunteer on a local ambulance crew, officials said.

Dalton, of Rotterdam, serves as the fitness and food manager, responsible for conducting fitness assessments.

Welch, a native of Guilderland, has been a member of the 109th since 2006 and currently serves as training manager for the wing’s operations group, officials said.

Torres, of Halfmoon, is the First Sergeant for the Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and maintains discipline, standards, health and welfare of enlisted personnel. She also deployed to Greenland three times, officials said.

Burnah, a native of Plattsburgh, performed more than 108 military funeral honors, giving up more than 25 weekends and holidays.

