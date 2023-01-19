Article Audio:

IN THE POCKET – I will miss the multi-talented, legendary Kenny Hall for so many reasons, but his wit and charm rank right near the top of the list. He was my friend.

The former PBA Tour competitor died at age 65 last week after a long illness. His huge list of friends jumped on social media to pass on their regrets, as well as quite a few remarks about how they knew the Shaker High School graduate who spent five decades as a professional bowler, instructor, pro shop operator and color commentator for the Huck Finn “Capital Region Bowling Show,” which at one time was the only local bowling show of its kind in the country.

There is no doubt that he ranked extremely high among the area’s all-time best bowlers. After all, he was good enough to carve out a full-time career on the PBA Tour, finishing as high as fourth in the 1982 PBA Cleveland Open and notching a half-dozen top-10 finishes along with more than 70 perfect games and 30 800 triples in six full seasons as well as another eight part-time campaigns.

The Schenectady USBC, Albany USBC and Shaker High School Hall of Fame member was a major cog on the ABC national championship team called Bruegger’s Bagles. That squad, including Hugo McGroty, Mark Hilton, Ron Priester and Dave Wolfe, rolled a record score (3,537) that lasted more than 20 years.

He and his buddies were very proud of that achievement. National championships are hard to come by, and records that last more than two decades are equally rare.

Throughout his long career, he always had a story or a joke to tell. He was a natural entertainer. Hall was the perfect choice to be the color commentator for the Huck Finn “Capital Region Bowling Show,” which ran for 13 years. I had the good fortune to join Art Hunsinger’s production team as a scorekeeper for a few years, and I also got the chance to step behind the microphone for commentary a few times. Kenny, play-by-play man John Craig, who replaced the equally talented Rich Becker, and I formed quite a team, and Hall’s weekly tips were must-see TV for up-and-coming young keglers.

Kenny must have drilled about 30 bowling balls for me over the years as he moved his pro shop from Playdium. to Towne Bowling Academy, to Olympic Lanes and to his own building that included a pair of bowling lanes and a deli. He then spent a good deal of his time at the former Spare Time Latham, now called KPA Latham. He was always busy with customers.

Every time I visited him to get a new orb or take a lesson, he would tell me a new joke or story. And he always asked me how the family was doing. He wasn’t just being polite. He really cared about all of his customers, because he treated them just like family. He estimated that he drilled more than 10,000 balls over the years.

And every visit gave us a chance to catch up with the latest bowling gossip. He loved staying on top of all the news, and he wasn’t shy giving me his opinion on the state of the game.

Kenny was also one of the first local bowling instructors to give video lessons, and it sure was insightful watching myself roll the ball for the first time on camera. Those lessons really hit the mark, because we could match feel, verbal instruction and video. There are literally thousands of bowlers who took lessons from him, and he remembered them all.

We played golf together fairly often. I enjoyed watching his tee shots — and almost all of his shots for that matter — hook dramatically from right to left, just like his bowling shots. He was very good. In fact, he was always a top-10 contender in most of the Schenectady Classic and Schenectady Senior Classic events he played in. He actually won a local “major” when he finished first in the now defunct Capital District Stroke Play Championship.

But playing golf also gave Kenny more opportunities to tell stories and jokes — especially practical jokes.

I remember the first time he pulled the rubber snake trick on me. I got back to my cart after just finishing up a hole, and there on my seat was what appeared to be a large snake looking up at me. I jumped and yelled. Kenny burst out laughing.

On another golf get-together, I returned to my cart ready to head to the next hole, but my keys were missing. After a brief but frantic search, I heard that familiar laugh and instantly knew I had been fooled once again by the jokester.

But Kenny had his serious side, as well. He was an outstanding ball-driller, and his lessons really worked for me. I would always see improvement in my game — if only briefly at times — and I would thank him with a bottle of his favorite adult beverage.

Obviously, his athletic talents were spectacular. As a youngster, he excelled at baseball, hockey, bowling and golf. He continued to succeed in all but hockey as a young adult, and he even dreamed of someday playing professional golf.

Former Daily Gazette bowling writer Bill Buell even discovered that Hall was quite a tennis player.

“I was surprised at how good a tennis player he was,” Buell said, adding that Hall asked him to play a doubles match once in the late 1980s. “At that point, I had been playing tournament tennis for 15 years, while he had had just been hitting with a few friends now and then. And when he and fellow PBA bowler Pete Couture were looking for a little action off the lanes and on the tennis court, I grabbed a friend and we had a wonderful men’s doubles match — competitive and yet a lot of fun. That was Kenny at his best.”

Hilton, one of Hall’s very best friends for nearly 45 years, probably knew him better than anyone.

“We started bowling together when I was 21 and he was 20,” said Hilton, who is currently a part-time desk man at Sportsman’s Bowl. “We hit it off right from the start. Our games were a little similar, but Kenny’s was a lot smoother than mine. He was very smooth.”

Hilton, also a Schenectady USBC Hall of Famer, added that both bowlers had similar backgrounds in sports.

“We were both very athletic. He was on my softball team, too. We played softball in Albany and also in that Sportsman’s league with Hugo [McGroty], Rit Carney and Dave Adams. To be on that team, you had to be 30 years old and have at least one 300 game.

“Back then, bowling wasn’t that easy. You really had to work at it, and you had to be accurate. Kenny and I bowled so many tournaments together along with some of the other guys on our travel team. One year, Kenny and I finished seventh in the ABC national doubles event the year it was held in Niagara Falls. Between me, Kenny, Hugo and the rest of us, we won at least 100 tournaments all over the northeast. We both liked to joke around, but we were both competitive.”

Hilton recalled the time he and Kenny bowled a special exhibition match against Dick Weber and Pete Weber at Schades Academy in front of a standing-room only crowd.

“We also bowled against Earl Anthony,” he said. “Kenny had an infectious personality. He had friends all over the country in places like Las Vegas, Florida and Tennessee. He was always calling everybody to see how they were. We spent a lot of time together over the years. Besides being bowling partners, we were just really good friends. I will miss him.”

So will I.

A celebration of life will be held Feb. 18 at Schenectady Municipal Golf Course from 1-6 p.m.

STRIKES & SPARES

Earl LaMay rolled an 831 handicap triple to edge Bill Douglas (796) for the Amateur League Bowlers Association of New York’s handicap singles title Sunday at Uncle Sam Lanes. LaMay’s effort was a tournament record. He earned $400, while Douglas took home $200. Other cashers were Frank Goebel (731, $120), Joe Connelly (705, $100), Brian Collis (698, $90), Bill Dunn (698, $80), Deloris Canty (684, $75), Brittany Stillwell (681, $70), Craig Paulsen (679, $60), Jeannine Kaminski (679, $50), Frank Mazza (678, $50) and Joseph Martterer (676 $50).

Eighth-grader Lizzie Wolf, 13, rolled her first perfect game for the Schenectady High School girls’ bowling team Wednesday during a match with Niskayuna.

Congratulations to Columbia High School’s Aiden Goodwin who rolled his first perfect game during a 735 triple in a 26-6 loss to Troy High.

Lefty Bill Hearley rolled a 300 game along with a 279 and a 268 for a big 847 triple at Town & Country Lanes last week. It was Hearley’s 47th perfect game and 34th 800 triple.

The PBA Tour has banned urethane bowling balls made before Aug. 1, 2022. For those league bowlers who love urethane equipment, don’t worry. This edict is only for the national PBA Tour.

Kingston’s Dave Ferraro and Diandra Asbaty of Chicago have been elected into the USBC Hall of Fame in the superior performance category. Ferraro, 63, won nine PBA Tour titles, including three majors. The PBA Hall of Famer was well known in the Capital Region, and many bowlers visited his bowling center in Kingston. Meanwhile, Asbaty, 42, won the 2012 USBC Queens. She also won more than 50 international medals as a member of the Team USA. She won twice on the PWBA Tour. Unfortunately, most of her career unfolded while the PWBA was on hiatus.

Start making your plans to compete in the Schenectady USBC Open Championship at Boulevard Bowl. The format will be three-person teams. Dates are Feb. 17 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 18 (2:30 p.m.), Feb. 19 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.), Feb. 24 (6:30 p.m.), Feb. 25 (2:30 p.m.) and Feb. 26 (9 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m.). Entry fee is just $25 per person for the team event, plus $10 each for scratch team, handicap singles and scratch singles. Handicap will be 90% of 240. One in eight teams will cash for the handicap teams. First place will be $1,200, based on 80 entries.

Town ’N Country’s third annual Baker Doubles Tournament continues Saturday and Sunday with multiple squads each day. Other dates are Jan. 28, Jan. 29, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. Entry fee is $30 per person, and handicap is 90% of 220, based on team’s average. The format will be six games on six different pairs. One in eight teams will cash. Top prize will be $1,000, based on 100 teams. Call Anthony Scaccia (518-456-1113) for reservations.

The 28th annual Blizzard Bowl at Boulevard Bowl continues Jan. 29 at 11:45 a.m. Entry fee for this charitable event to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady is $100 per four-person team, and there is a $2,000 top prize, based on 160 entries. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for reservations.

Boulevard Bowl is the host for the second annual Hunter Hanley Memorial No-Tap Tournament Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. The event benefits the Hunter Hanley Memorial & Scholarship Fund. Entry fee for the four-person team event is $25 per bowler. Lane sponsors ($100 per lane) are needed. Pizza will be served. For more information, contact Tammy Hanley ([email protected] or 518-857-5781).

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament picks up again Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at both 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues on weekends through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Uncle Sam Lanes is the host for the Bazar Auto Body’s Super bowl Bakers Doubles Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. First place will be $1,000, based on 52 teams. Entry fee is $45 per bowler and limited to the first 52 paid entries. Call Rob Daigneault (518-859-6726) or Darrell Coonrad (518-817-3505) for reservations or more information.

Entries are filling up quickly for the Scratch Doubles Tournament Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. at Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center. Entry fee is $180 per team. One in five teams will advance to the bracket finals. First place will be $2,000, based on 50 entries. Qualifying will be five games across 10 lanes. For reservations, contact Tom Earl (518-763-2734) or Tom Donato (518-788-0771).

The next Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour event will be Saturday at Uncle Sam Lanes at 12:30 p.m.

Applications for the John Drexel Memorial Scholarship are now open. Contact Julie Drexel for more information on her Facebook page.

MAJOR BOWLING

Jason Brown delivered a 278-800, Ryan Karabin slammed a 279-800, Mike Scaccia belted a 280-775 and Tommy Donato cranked out a 277-769 in the City League Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

Ron Williams drilled a 289-758, Mike Guidarelli ripped a 256-748, Chris Smith fired a 257-745 and Jason Impellizzeri shot a 279-741 in the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Ken Wilkins posted games of 290 and 277 en route to a 943 four-game series, and Brian Hart fired a 277-926 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Billy McGaffin Jr. (287-1,065), Marc Fowler (299-1,031), Zack Porter (279-1,020) and Lindsey McPhail (279-1,010) each reached the 1,000 mark in the Towne Doubles Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Precision Floors 11-1, Universal Auto Parts 10-2, JL Designs 10-2 All in 1 Realty 10-2, Muny Grille 8-4, TSS Printing 8-4, Van Buren Enterprises 6-6, Bob’s Pro Shop 5-7, Metroland Photo 4-8, EBF Strong 3-9, TheSignBandits.com 3-9 IDID 3-9, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 2-10, Team 14 1-11.

———

Match summaries

Bob’s Pro Shop (0)

Fred McMahon 216-192-212 — 620, Earl Lawrence Jr. 224-212-225 — 661, Bob Tedesco Jr. 225-229-215 — 669, Mike Smith 213-234-181 — 628. Totals: 878-867-833 — 2,578.

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 245-256-247 — 748, Jim Bassotti 200-234-220 — 654, Jason Impellizzeri 237-225-279 — 741, Eric Morrett 236-212-211 — 659. Totals: 918-927-957 — 2,802.

———

EBF Strong (1)

John Liberatore (absent) 194-194-194 — 582, Rich Bauer 204-195-206 — 605, Melissa Childrose 215-213-192 — 620, Chris Fawcett 257-248-234 — 739. Totals: 870-850-826 — 2,546.

All in 1 Realty (3)

Nick Peckowitz 227-278-198 — 703, Tammy Sader 236-237-224 — 697, Rich Rogaski 158-184-194 — 536, Zach Gravell 213-247-218 — 678. Totals: 834-946-834 — 2,614.

———

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (0)

Anthony Clay 1979-236-265 — 698, Tom Gorsin 190-181-169 — 540, Jackielynn Noble 177-221-168 — 566, Jim Petronis 187-204-188 — 579. Totals: 751-842-790 — 2,383.

JL Designs (4)

Justin Lansing 158-196-212 — 566, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 245-255-172 — 672, Ron Williams 248-221-289 — 758, Billy McGaffin Jr. 236-218-213 — 667. Totals: 887-890-886 — 2,663.

———

IDID (0)

Tony Fernandez 204-224-181 — 609, Joe Gordon 162-204-150 — 516, Jim Valentino 179-179-171 — 529, AJ Perone (absent) 200-200-200 — 600. Totals: 745-807-702 — 2,254.

Universal Auto Parts (4)

Andy Smith 253-224-204 — 681, Bill Heaphy III 222-238-236 — 696, Chris Fedden 246-279-181 — 706, Chris Smith 253-235-257 — 745. Totals: 974-976-878 — 2,828.

———

Metroland Photo (3)

Lee Quivey 267-225-210 — 702, Steve Renzi 227-211-192 — 630, Cliff Ruth 191-196-224 — 611, Shane Bargy 222-228-183 — 633. Totals: 907-860-809 — 2,576.

TSS Printing (1)

Rob Mengel 188-181-203 — 572, Corey Buckley 253-191-235 — 679, Tyler Mochrie 192-198-226 — 616, Matt Olson 255-205-236 — 696. Totals: 888-775-900 — 2,563.

———

The Signbandits.com (1)

Aiden Deitz 237-239-214 — 690, Rich Ellis 229-189-167 — 585, Bill Carl 201-237-194 — 632, Jason Deitz 187-211-199 — 597. Totals: 854-876-774 — 2,504.

Muny Grille (3)

Jay Diamond 213-218-203 — 634, Sherm Bowman 228-227-216 — 671, Gary Bingham 200-181-206 — 587, Jamie Diamond 259-191-226 — 676. Totals: 900-817-851 — 2,568.

———

Team 14 (1)

Vacant 208-208-208 — 624, Vacant 211-211-211 — 633, Vacant 198-198-198 — 594, Vacant 220-220-220 — 660. Totals: 837-837-837 — 2,511.

Van Buren Enterprises (3)

Alex Bonesteel 259-178-215 — 652, Rich Manzer Jr. 191-224-193 — 608, Dan Derizzo 203-204-211 — 618, Austin Van Buren 258-265-200 — 723. Totals: 911-871-819 — 2,601.

FRANK DePALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

MBM Motorsports 10-5, Boulevard Bowl 9-6, Masons Automotive 8-7, Kalpro 7-8, D.A. Parisi & Co. 7-8, Derenzo’s Tax Service 4-11.

———

Match summaries

Derenzo’s Tax Service (2)

P.J. Derenzo 193-200-198-186 — 777, Mark Derenzo 256-203-221-179 — 859, Jason Palmer 246-223-190-217 — 876. Totals: 695-626-609-582 — 2,512.

Boulevard Bowl (3)

Mike Scaccia 193-202-175-204 — 774, Brian Hart 224-234-277-191 — 926, Derek Foti 217-172-242-220 — 851. Totals: 634-608-694-615 — 2,551.

———

D.A. Parisi & Co. (4)

John Mecca 195-217-189-256 — 857, Jeff Williams 195-234-181-200 — 810, Ken Wilkins 277-204-172-290 — 943. Totals: 667-655-542-746 — 2,610.

Masons Automotive (1)

Mark Hansen 201-164-208-214 — 787, Tom Santerre 175-193-170-208 — 746, B.J. Smith Jr. 212-245-197-207 — 861. Totals: 588-602-575-629 — 2,394.

———

MBM Motorsports (2)

Zach Mecca 182-268-190-205 — 845, Tony Bianchi 181-259-172-244 — 856, Tom Girard 146-213-200-207 — 766. Totals: 509-740-502-656 — 2,467.

Kalpro (3)

Keith Lawyer 257-200-216-205 — 878, Kyle Wilkins 204-202-211-207 — 824, Joe Carusone 224-197-226-213 — 860. Totals: 685-599-653-625 — 2,562.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

Towne Bowling Academy 8-1, Broadway Lanes 7-2, KKV Recovery 7-2, ABS 6-3, DeCrescente Distributing 6-3, Downs Roofing 6-3, Sindoni Sausage 5-4, 20 North 5-4, Drive Line Motors 5-4, Rollarama 4-5, Kistel Mechanical 4-5, The Heritage Group 4-5, Bootlegger’s 4-5, Da Royalty 4-5, 518 Aliens 4-5, Falvey Real Estate 3-6, Boulevard Bowl 3-6, J&F Lawncare 2-7, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 2-7, WMS Leasing 1-8.

———

Match summaries

518 Aliens (1)

Chuck Schissler 212-205-185 — 602, Jenn Schissler 201-210-184 — 595, Chris Lee 237-163-226 — 626, Gabe Criscuolo 203-171-259 — 633. Totals: 853-749-854 — 2,456.

KKV Recovery (2)

Alyssa Griffin 247-214-171 — 632, Nick DiCerbo 175-205-225 — 605, Kara Struffolino 225-196-163 — 584, Vinny Struffolino 2334-204-223 — 661. Totals: 881-819-782 — 2,482.

———

DeCrescente Distributing (2)

Jessica Aiezza 244-205-269 — 718, Brian Mariano 258-253-222 — 733, Darrell Coonrad 265-223-202 — 690, Liz Kuhlkin 2335-231-280 — 746. Totals: 1,002-912-973 — 2,887.

Falvey Real Estate (1)

Dan Auricchio 243-238-257 — 738, Kenny Livengood 266-256-226 — 748, Lee Aiezza 216-226-189 — 631, Jeff Young 216-227-179 — 622. Totals: 941-947-851 — 2,739.

———

ABS (1)

Jeff Kallner 218-225-235 — 678, Matt Kallner 268-185-237 — 690, Craig Taylor 209-197-211 — 617, Matt Fazzone 206-246-253 —705. 901-853-936 — 2,690.

The Heritage Group (2)

Patricia Kelly 208-227-258 — 693, Amanda Chrzanowski 258-140-247 — 645, Bill Nolan 215-204-216 — 635, Bob Messick 236-196-238 — 670. Totals: 917-767-959 — 2,643.

———

Downs Roofing (3)

David Orzechowski 204-180-150 — 534, Nick Barnes (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Ryan Karabin 256-279-265 — 800, Billy Wigand 241-221-216 — 678. Totals: 891-870-821 — 2,582.

Sindoni Sausage (0)

Scott Chastenay 232-180-155 — 567, Mike Dicerbo 196-205-233 — 634, Brandon Wolf 224-198-196 — 618, Joe VanDerLinden 235-267-236 — 738. Totals: 887-850-820 — 2557.

———

Bootlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd 170-207-214 — 591, Karrie Blake 223-222-223 — 668, Eric Quinlivan 198-209-154 — 561, Marc Fowler 193-236-230 — 659. Totals: 784-874-821 — 2,479.

Rollarama (3)

Dan Rotter 290-207-196 — 693, Jeremy Clute 211-200-213 — 624, Ron Paradiso 156-279-224 — 659, Ken LaBelle Jr. 223-243-234 — 700. Totals: 880-929-867 — 2,676.

———

Kristel Mechanical (1)

Ed White 228-200-215 — 643, Jeremy Noble 207-183-249 — 639, Bryan Kelley 224-202-243 — 669, Jeff Whitehouse 248-249-229 — 726. Totals: 907-834-936 — 2,677.

20 North (2)

Joel Donato 277-223-225 — 725, Tommy Donato 269-277-223 — 769, Mark James 245-264-247 — 756, Chris Radliff 258-260-212 — 730. Totals: 1,049-1,024-907 — 2,980.

———

Da Royalty (2)

AJ Collins 187-258-203 — 648, James Turner 224-225-214 — 663, David Squires 236-176-222 — 634, James Turner 224-225-214 — 663. Totals: 871-884-853 — 2,608.

Drive Line Motors (1)

Kate Clark 247-203-212 — 662, Chris Allen 244-192-201 — 637, Rob Beedelson 214-194-211 — 619, John Askew 227-192-195 — 614. Totals: 932-781-819 — 2,532.

———

Broadway Lanes (3)

Roy Vanderbogart 234-213-194 — 641, John Pancake 175-235-236 — 646, Steve Wagoner 266-246-226 — 738 Justin Barcomb 269-214-268 — 751. Totals: 944-908-924 — 2,776.

WMS Leasing (0)

Chad Sutliff 175-204-169 — 548, Stephen Alexander 221-247-163 — 631, Lindsey McPhail 224-216-197 — 637, Tom Egan Jr. 203-225-217 — 645. Totals: 823-892-746 2,461.

———

Towne Bowling Academy (3)

Tom Earl 227-214-280 — 721, Tony Palumbo 249-259-235 — 743, Marty Capullo Jr. 166-254-276 — 696, Debbie Capullo 258-215-216 — 689. Totals: 900-942-1,007 — 2,849.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (0)

Ed Gumm 236-241-236 — 713, Chip Tashjian 225-162-193 — 580, Nunzi Manuli 193-253-267 — 713, Brad Lawyer 224-224-257 — 705. Totals: 878-880-953 — 2,711.

———

J&F Lawncare (0)

Jason Brown 268-278-254 — 800, Nick Stricos 189-205-204 — 598, Joe DeVellis 204-236-193 — 633, R.J. Martinez 228-224-200 — 652. Totals: 889-943-851 — 2,683.

Boulevard Bowl (3)

P.J. Derenzo 247-243-237 — 727, Ken Wilkins 248-199-237 — 684, Mike Scaccia 216-279-280 — 775, Derek Foti 217-257-194 — 668. Totals: 928-978-948 — 2,854.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

TSS Printing 62-18, Battenkill Motors 53.5-26.5, Towne Bowling Academy 51.5-28.5, JLD 51.5-28.5, Sindoni Sausage 50.5-29.5, Main Street Café 48-32, ABS 43-27, Unbreakable Nutrition 43-37, Revolutions Pro Shop 41-39, Sportsman’s Bowl 39-41, A Plus Heating No. 2 38-42, Rogers Motorsports 38-42, Solid Surface 37-43, Broadway Lunch 36.5-43.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 36.5-43.5, Syron’s Meat Market 33.5-46.5, Never Enough Performance 31.5-48.5, My Three Sons 26-54 Next Level Detailing 25.5-54.5, A Plus Heating No. 1 14.5-65.5.

———

Match summaries

Sindoni Sausage (13.5)

Liz Kuhlkin 243-223-217-264 — 947, Joe VanDerLinden 247-228-237-238 — 950. Totals: 498-459-462-510 — 1,929.

Towne Bowling Academy (6.5)

Debbie Capullo 266-212-237-257 — 972, Ryan Gahan 193-189-180-256 — 818. Totals: 486-428-444-540 — 1,898.

———

My Three Sons (10)

Patricia Kelly 181-205-191-201 — 778, Scott Rogers 226-213-247-268 — 954. Totals: 434-445-465-496 — 1,840.

Solid Surface (10)

Cheyanne Zullo 169-202-223-195 — 789, Austin Zullo 201-227-238-238 — 904. Totals: 408-467-499-471 — 1,845.

———

JLD (15.5)

Amber Brophy 223-203-185-205 — 816 Billy, McGaffin Jr. 287-236-279-263 — 1,065. Totals: 538-467-492-496 — 1,993.

Next Level Performance (4.5)

Kim Swiatocha 217-258-197-215 — 887, Matt Swiatocha 248-199-219-241 — 907. Totals: 490-482-441-481 — 1,894.

———

T.J. Bell Environmental (6)

Amanda Bashwinger 176-177-200-164 — 717, Mike Kamm 224-232-267-215 — 938. Totals: 439-448-506-418 — 1,811.

ABS (14)

Natasha Fazzone 233-226-235-248 — 942, Matt Fazzone 234-279-247-197 — 957. Totals: 483-521-498-461 — 1,963.

———

TSS Printing (18)

Jackie Malone 234-244-233-234 — 945, Paul Dumas 232-190-252-247 — 921. Totals: 491-459-510-506 — 1,966.

Syron’s Meat Market (2)

Amanda Chrzanowski 228-175-257-235 — 895, John Askew 231-199-225-173 — 828. Totals: 474-389-497-423 — 1,783.

———

Never Enough Performance (16.5)

Kate Clark 204-257-237-195 — 893, Dave McLear 226-259-225-247 — 957. Totals: 462-548-494-474 — 1,978.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (3.5)

Michelle Largeteau 171-185-178-128 — 662, Tony Pasquerella 190-178-165-190 — 723. Totals: 482-484-464-439 — 1,869.

———

Rogers Motorsports (0)

Amy Struffolino 152-160-150-179 — 641, Tom Rogers 196-213-214-180 — 803. Totals: 420-445-436-431 — 1,732.

Battenkill Motors (20)

Laura Rotter 256-216-203-253 — 928, Dan Rotter 208-223-216-211 — 858. Totals: 508-483-463-508 — 1,962.

———

Broadway Lunch (4)

Renee Earl 170-171-225-184 — 750, Tom Earl 226-289-207-205 — 927. Totals: 432-496-468-425 — 1,821.

Main Street Café (16)

Ursula Pasquerella 247-232-234-211 — 924, Joe Venduro 212-202-218-188 — 820. Totals: 512-487-505-452 — 1,956.

———

Revolutions Pro Shop (14)

Lindsey McPhail 278-217-279-236 — 1,010, Marc Fowler 246-299-240-246 — 1,031. Totals: 538-530-533-496 — 2,097.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (6)

Victoria Shufelt 201-231-178-220 — 830, Zach Porter 236-247-279-258 — 1,020. Totals: 459-500-479-500 — 1,938.

———

Sportsman’s Bowl (12)

Erika Poje 184-247-203-218 — 852, Dan Knutti 218-241-265-215 — 939. Totals: 452-538-518-483 — 1,991.

Unbreakable Nutriton (8)

Niki Battistoni 258-214-267-226 — 965, Peter Battistoni 183-279-217-180 — 859. Totals: 480-532-523-445 — 1,980.

Reach Bob Weiner at [email protected].

Categories: Email Newsletter, Sports