Letters to the Editor Thursday, Jan. 19 – Four from readers in Schenectady, Glenville, Clifton Park and Watervliet

Article Audio:

Harry and Meghan show poor conduct



I watch with amazement the rush to buy the new book by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and fifth in line to the English throne.

He and his wife, Meghan Markle, were joyfully received by the British public when they married and enjoyed a storybook wedding. Since then, they have determined that they do not want to take on the public tasks and responsibilities that are the lot of dutiful members of the royal family.

They have decided that the burdens of duty were more than they wish to shoulder, and they have exercised their right to settle in the United States.

What is galling to this expatriate is the vitriol that they now reportedly pour out on Harry’s family in their television interviews and the first of their promised several books.

I say reportedly, because I will not watch their interviews and definitely not purchase the books.

They break several conventions with their obnoxious behavior. They violate family confidentiality, which should be sacrosanct in any family. Their behavior diminishes the amazing legacy of the late queen.

They claim to want privacy from the press, while working extremely hard to keep in the limelight.

Harry is doing a great deal to undermine his father, King Charles, as the king is working to establish the framework of his reign.

They are obviously two people with very distinct special needs, but I find it hard to believe they will meet these needs with their infantile and disingenuous outbursts.

Michael Bishop

Clifton Park

Grateful to citizen for honoring police



I want to send a shout-out to Schenectady resident Mike Zeppieri for his recent presentations honoring the Schenectady and Rotterdam police departments.

His presentation of plaques to thank and honor these brave men and women was long overdue.

Mike took the initiative to do this, and I appreciate this, as they do.

Something positive for a change!

Paula Breslin

Schenectady

Assess funding to meet school needs



The Sunday Jan. 15 Daily Gazette article (“’Exactly the news we were hoping for’”) about the state Education Foundation funds and views of education professionals was interesting.

The officials’ quotes indicated uncertainty as to financial and human resources needed to meet school districts’ needs.

The federal government authorized $25.9 billion in the Healthy Kids Act and authorized a 10-year Child Enrollment Contingency Fund.

In addition, federal monies are available to improve broadband internet services, tele-health services, school-based mental health services, and to assist development of the National Health Service Corps retention program.

I think the elected school board members must accept the academic professionals’ recommendations for a student-to-counselor ratio.

Inclusion of this ratio into the Foundation’s formula for school districts must be recognized by our elected federal and state government representatives.

The funding of health and dental insurance, pensions and other professional certification costs must be available to school districts to employ additional professionals, besides police officers.

I hope parents and teachers will support appropriate “social and emotional learning” programs of the state Board of Regents to improve school comprehensive counseling-guidance plans.

Do you think students will vote for minimizing their educational needs and rights during times of emergencies and disasters?

Michael McGlynn

Watervliet

Shame state with bridge strike record



Maybe the Town of Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle should submit a nomination to the Guinness Book of World Records for the most times a bridge on a state road has been hit in a day, week, month, or year.

Wouldn’t that make the leaders in New York state proud?

Eric Holm

Glenville

Rules for commenting:



The Gazette will not tolerate name-calling; profanity, threats; accusations of racism, mental illness or intoxication; spreading of false or misleading information; libel or other inappropriate language in any form, and readers may not make any such comments about or directly to specific individuals.

Readers who violate the policy will be warned and then banned.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Schenectady, Scotia Glenville