Schenectady Police pursuit ends in Thursday afternoon crash downtown; Pursued car reported stolen at gunpoint

SCHENECTADY — A police pursuit of a car reported stolen at gunpoint ended in a crash in downtown Schenectady on Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported.

Three juveniles were detained, police said.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street when the fleeing vehicle struck a car there, police said. Two other vehicles there appeared to have been struck, as well.

The larger incident began in Albany with a report of a vehicle taken at gunpoint there, police spokesman Sgt. Pat Irwin said.

The Albany incident was reported Wednesday, leading to the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center issuing a bulletin for the vehicle, Irwin said.

An unmarked Schenectady police unit soon spotted it in the area of Park Place and South Avenue, Irwin said. That unit then radioed for marked police units in the area.

The marked units then caught up with the vehicle and attempted to stop it near Carrie and Hattie streets, but the vehicle immediately fled, Irwin said.

Officers gave pursuit and the vehicle ultimately crashed at Erie Boulevard and State Street into one car, sending that car into two other vehicles, Irwin said.

The driver fled on foot, while two passengers remained in the vehicle. Police detained those two and soon located the driver. Police described each of the three as juveniles and indicated their names would not be released due to their ages.

The Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is working on the case with the Albany Police Department.

