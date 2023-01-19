The Parting Schotts Podcast: Weiner on passing of bowling legend Kenny Hall; Union men’s and women’s hockey talk

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk with Daily Gazette bowling columnist Bob Weiner about the passing of Capital Region bowling legend Kenny Hall.

I then preview the Union men’s and women’s hockey weekends. The Dutchmen host St. Lawrence and Clarkson, while the Dutchwomen visit Dartmouth and Harvard.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

