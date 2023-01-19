The Parting Schotts Podcast: Weiner on passing of bowling legend Kenny Hall; Union men’s and women’s hockey talk

By Ken Schott |
Left: Capital Region bowling legend Kenny Hall. Right: Union men's hockey's Nate Hanley. (Gazette file photos).

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk with Daily Gazette bowling columnist Bob Weiner about the passing of Capital Region bowling legend Kenny Hall.

I then preview the Union men’s and women’s hockey weekends. The Dutchmen host St. Lawrence and Clarkson, while the Dutchwomen visit Dartmouth and Harvard.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

Contact Ken Schott by email at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @slapschotts.

