There’s no shortage of things to do in the Capital Region, whether you’re looking for live music, films, theater, games or festivals.

If you’re in need of a few ideas for your weekend plans, we’ve rounded up a few of the best bets from around the area.

Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Homestands for Union hockey, Siena basketball

Messa Rink in Schenectady and MVP Arena in Albany will both be busy this weekend as Union men’s hockey and Siena men’s basketball are both set for two-game homestands.

Union will be in action on back-to-back days, hosting St. Lawrence on Friday at 7 p.m. and Clarkson on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a pair of ECAC Hockey contests.

Siena starts its pair of MAAC contests Friday with a 7 p.m. game against league newcomer Mount St. Mary’s, then wraps things up with a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee against Fairfield.

Millington to play Empire Live

Millington, a Niskayuna-based ska and pop-punk band, heads to Empire Live on Friday.

Known for its “brass emo” sound, the band’s songs have racked up well over a million streams on Spotify. Friday’s show marks the first local gig with Millington’s new lineup, which includes vocalist/bassist Cody Okonski, guitarist Alex Maloy, drummer Nick Cavin, saxophonist Pat Faxton, trombonist Chris Paul and trumpet player Nathaniel McKeever.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with openers Midfield, Maloy and Yeah Universe. Tickets are $20.03. For more information, visit empirelivealbany.com.

King and Queen Bison invitationals

On Saturday, Shaker High School will host side-by-side boys’ and girls’ wrestling tournaments, with the King Bison and Queen Bison invitationals both starting at 10 a.m.

The King Bison Invitational has become a major tentpole on the Section II boys’ wrestling calendar in its relatively short history, while the Queen Bison Invitational is being held for the first time, less than a week before the first-ever New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls’ wrestling invitational tournament next Friday in Syracuse.

Vintage market in Johnstown

The Vintage Bop returns to the Johnstown Area Community Center on Saturday. It features around 20 vendors offering vintage clothing, jewelry, collectibles, art, furniture, books and other household goods. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will also be music from Tim Vee, a snack bar where food and drinks can be purchased, and a tarot card reader. The event space also has a pool table, air hockey and foosball games for anyone to play.

It’s organized by Jessica Henry McClements, the owner of McLemon’s, a clothing store in Johnstown. For more information, visit McLemon’s on Facebook.

Two Towns-One Book kick-off

The Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library will host “Adventures on a Great American Highway,” on Sunday with Jerry Peppers, the New York State director and life member of the Lincoln Highway Association.

He’ll discuss the highway’s history and share stories of his travels along it.

The event kicks off this year’s Two Towns-One Book program, a community-wide reading/discussion program organized by the Friends of the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library. This year, it’s centered around the novel “The Lincoln Highway” by Amore Towles.

Sunday’s event starts at 2 p.m. in Rooms A-C. For more information, visit twotownsonebook.org.

