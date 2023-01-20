Duanesburg girls’ basketball star O’Hanlon building impressive legacy

DELANSON — Allison O’Hanlon knew her time on the court would be ending soon, but rather than try to add to her point total, the star Duanesburg junior spent those final few minutes trying to set up teammates who had come off the bench.

When she finally took her seat there early in the fourth quarter, the 17-year-old cheered and clapped, and in the final seconds of Friday night’s 59-25 Western Athletic Conference win over Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, she rose to her feet and let out a yell when reserve Erin Johnson sank a free throw to cap the scoring.

“It’s 32 minutes with her,” Duanesburg coach Chris Herron said. “Whatever her role, whatever the magnitude, she is going to contribute.”

O’Hanlon has filled a variety of roles since she joined the Duanesburg varsity as a seventh-grader, including that of a points scorer, and she has done that so well so many times.

This past Wednesday, with a deep 3-pointer in the third quarter in a win at Middleburgh, O’Hanlon moved to the top of Duanesburg’s career scoring list.

“Obviously there have been a lot of great players at Duanesburg. To be on top of that list, it’s a blessing,” O’Hanlon said, before adding without hesitation. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates. From day one, first day in seventh grade, it’s been everybody.”

O’Hanlon scored 30 points Wednesday to move past Madison Meyer (1,572) on the all-time Duanesburg points list and boost her total to 1,581. She netted 16 more points Friday, with 12 of those coming in a 27-6 second-quarter run when the defending Section II Class C champs pulled away.

“For a junior, that’s a heck of an achievement,” Bishop Gibbons coach Pat Moran said of O’Hanlon’s history-making points total. “I remember when she was in seventh grade she scored 30 points on us.”

O’Hanlon has scored 38 points twice this season, which included 10 3-point baskets in a win over Canajoharie. Aside from her 30-point outing which featured six 3s, she netted 29 twice, which included nine 3s in a victory over Schoharie.

O’Hanlon was honored for her career scoring achievement before Friday’s second quarter began. She clutched a commemorative basketball and wore a big smile after the contest in the Eagles gym was complete.

“It’s because we won,” Herron said of O’Hanlon’s grin. “It doesn’t matter what she scores. It’s, ‘Did we win.’ It’s, ‘How did I contribute.’”

O’Hanlon could have had another one of those high-scoring games Friday, yet was passing up good looks even in the first quarter after turning a steal into a layup and scoring on a runner in a quick 10-2 spurt.

“This is not about me. It’s about Duanesburg and the Duanesburg program,” O’Hanlon said. “If I can put the spotlight on them, get other people the ball, I am going to. And when I am on the bench, I’ll be their biggest fan.”

The 5-foot-8 Siena College commit has gained quite a few fans herself with her humble attitude off the court and the way she gets after it when on the hardwood.

“We’ve been going up against her since she was in seventh grade, and she has always played hard,” Moran said. “Both sides of the court.”

O’Hanlon spent considerable time working on her body in the offseason and it’s seen in her play.

“It was mostly getting stronger and quicker. Speed work. Agility work,” O’Hanlon said. “It’s helped me jump higher, rebound better, defend better.”

“She is a year older,” Herron said of the 2022 WAC co-MVP with Meyer and all-state third team selection. “Bottom line, there has been a huge difference every year. Every year she has gotten bigger, stronger, faster. She’s playing at such a high level. It’s fun to watch her.”

O’Hanlon and Meyer anchored Duanesburg’s run to the state Class C semifinals in 2022 where the Eagles lost to Newark Valley for a 23-3 finish. Duanesburg won its first Section II title and regional championship before the 68-40 final four setback.

“Last year, getting to the final four and losing, that hurt,” said O’Hanlon, when asked of her top goal for the season. “This year, we want to win our last game.”

Friday’s game was in hand by the half, with veterans Kate O’Hanlon and Alex Moses both scoring eight points to help the Eagles (8-0, 10-3) build a 41-12 lead. Kate O’Hanlon — Allison’s twin sister — finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Moses closed with 11 points, seven boards, three assists and three steals. Ali Bates added a career-high eight points and six rebounds, Hannah Mulhern had six points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Ella Raymond led the reserves with five points, seven boards and a pair of steals.

“Our role players are doing so much more for us now. This was probably one of the better games that they’ve had,” Herron said. “If they step up like that, we’re going to be a tough team.”

Mia Wylie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Bishop Gibbons (5-4, 7-5), and Angie Dietz had five points, five rebounds and three steals.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 6 6 4 9 — 25

Duanesburg 14 27 13 5 — 59

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons scoring: Dietz 1-3-5, Liverio 1-0-2, Wylie 8-0-16, Kelly 1-0-2. Duanesburg scoring: Johnson 0-1-1, Raymond 2-1-5, Bates 4-0-8, K. O’Hanlon 4-4-12, A. O’Hanlon 6-2-16, Mulhern 2-2-6, Moses 3-5-11. Team totals: Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 11-3-25; Duanesburg 21-15-59.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports