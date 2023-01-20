High schools: Holder powers Schenectady boys’ basketball’s win

Schenectady’s Damari Holder scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter, and four Patriots finished in double figures in an 86-62 Suburban Council boys’ basketball victory over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake on Friday.

Quymaine Haggray and Jasceon Taylor added 16 points apiece for Schenectady, which also got 12 points from Christian Gomez.

Burnt Hills was led by Luke Haluksa’s 13 points, along with 11 points from Alex Doin and 10 from Ben Kline.

Bethlehem handed Ballston Spa its first loss of the season, as Braden LaClair scored 23 points in leading the Eagles to a 62-54 win. Nick Verdile finished with 17 points and Blaine Zoller scored 10 for Ballston Spa.

Colonie pulled out a 52-51 win over Niskayuna, led by 15 points from Trey Owens Cody and 14 points from Brandon Gordon. Niskayuna got 19 points from Sam Booth and 18 from Daniel Smalls.

Troy was a 66-63 winner over Guilderland, led by 20 points from Stetson Merritt and 18 from Damarion Tucker. For Guilderland, Tyler Witazek scored 18 points, Troy Berschwinger scored 17 and Nico Santabarbara scored 14.

Amsterdam hit 15 3-pointers en route to a 101-45 Foothills Council victory over Johnstown. Caesar Thompson led five Rams in double figures with 24 points, to go along with 16 points from Victor Dueno, 16 from Jhai Vellon, 14 from Khurram Azam and 10 from Alec Bartone.

Glens Falls was a 63-40 winner against Scotia-Glenville. Kellen Driscoll scored 15 and Cooper Nadler scored 14 to lead the way for Glens Falls. Sean McLaughlin paced Scotia-Glenville with 13 points.

Hudson Falls star Peyton Smith powered his way to a game-high 30 points in leading the Tigers to a 74-47 win over Broadalbin-Perth. Ryan Savoie led Broadalbin-Perth with 16 points, to go along with 13 from Sam Hotaling and nine from Landon Russom.

Gloversville defeated South Glens Falls 57-47 as Mariano DiCaterino put up 25 points and seven rebounds for the Dragons, to go along with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double from Leo Perez. Brady Smith led South Glens Falls with 19 points.

Chase Baker scored 23 points and Chase Baker scored 19 for Queensbury in a 74-63 win over Schuylerville, as the Spartans overcame a 34-point night from Schuylerville’s Lukas Sherman.

In the Colonial Council, Mohonasen took down defending Class B state champion Ichabod Crane 57-51 as Kameron Coats scored 13 points, Luke Paolino scored 11 and Andrew Batcher scored 10 for the Mighty Warriors. Ichabod Crane’s Alex Schmidt scored a game-high 28 points.

Catholic Central proved too much for Schalmont to handle, with the Crusaders getting 29 points from Darien Moore and 23 from Sei’mir Roberson in an 85-58 win. Isaiah Smith scored 16 points, Curtis Brosious scored 12 and Ryan Woodrow scored 10 for Schalmont.

La Salle Institute powered to an 81-38 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville, with Adam Meyers scoring 20 points and Emmanual Kahari-Menash scoring 16 for the Cadets. Ty LaBarge’s 12 points topped the ledger for Cobleskill-Richmondville.

In the Western Athletic Conference, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons started with a 34-7 first quarter and dropped Canajoharie 80-34, with Esiasyn Starr scoring a game-high 18 points in the win to go along with 16 from Dequawn Gheen and 12 from Jaquare Jones. Canajoharie’s Antonio Fairley led all scorers with 24 points.

Schoharie picked up a 75-61 win over OESJ, led by 22 points from Matthew Bernhardt and 19 points from Nathan Burke. OESJ had four players in double figures as Collin Eakin scored 17 points, Colten Christensen scored 15, Jordan Simzer scored 12 and Andrew Snell scored 11.

In Wasaren League play, Jaxon Mueller put up 32 points and 20 rebounds in Stillwater’s 80-42 win over Saratoga Central Catholic. Ronan Rowe’s 12 points led Spa Catholic.

Isaiah Eckler scored 31 points and Logan Reilly scored 21 as Hoosic Valley soared in a 109-48 win over Cambridge, which was led by Isaac Toleman’s 15-point night.

In a non-league contest, Jackson Cusack put up 20 points and nine rebounds for Fonda-Fultonville in a 53-46 win over Watervliet. Also for Fonda-Fultonville, Nate Mycek scored 14 points and Brady Whipple grabbed 14 rebounds, while Daheen Wilson led Watervliet with 13 points.

BALANCED SPARTANS VICTORIOUS

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake used a balanced effort to post a 57-32 Suburban Council girls’ basketball win over Schenectady. Grace O’Connor scored 13 points to lead the Spartans, who also got 12 points from Ella Blesi and 11 from MK Lescault.

A’nya Hernandez was the leading scorer for Schenectady, finishing with 12 points.

Bethlehem was a 92-31 winner against Ballston Spa, with the Eagles getting 18 points each from Kaitlyn Robbins and Caroline Davis, along with 12 points each from Anna Walston and Ellie Cerf. Mallory Sprissler led Ballston Spa with 11 points.

Colonie’s Jayla Tyler scored 11 points and Gabrielle Martin scored 12 to lead a 51-49 victory over Niskayuna. Jackie Reffelt finished with 14 points and Hawa Equiza-Gasco scored 13 for Niksayuna.

Sophia Bologna scored 15 points and Ryan Carroll scored 13 for Holy Names in its 42-37 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Ashley Crandall scored 10 points for Cobleskill-Richmondville, while Meghan Ellis and Claudia Walrath each scored nine.

Albany Academy powered past Voorheesville 63-29. Eva Gitto had 20 points and Saige Randolph had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Albany Academy, while Voorheesville’s Mia Carmody finished with 12 points.

Mayfield picked up a 46-27 Western Athletic Conference win over Fulton County rival Northville, with Cloey Dopp and Jaidyn Chest each scoring 14 points for the Panthers. Mayfield led by only two heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored Northville 20-3 in the final eight minutes. Hailey Monroe scored 12 points and Hannah Hoffman scored 11 for Northville.

Berne-Knox-Wetserlo got 17 points from Mckenzie Schwenk and 14 points each from Claire Scram and Katie Stevens in its 62-42 win over Canajoharie.The Bulldogs raced to a 42-16 halftime lead and never looked back. For Canajhoarie, Mariah Hazzard scored 12 points, Charlotte Nare scored 10 and Soren Veit-Scott tallied eight points.

OESJ picked up a 52-20 win over Middleburgh, paced by 21 points from Brooke Trubmle, 11 from Sydney Hazzard and 10 from Taylor Hayes. Middleburgh’s Sarah Schafroth finished with eight points.

Schoharie defeated Galway 42-35, with Lilian Ballard and Lily Courtright scoring 14 points apiece in the win. Galway was led by eight points each from Anna Spadaro and Grace O’Brien.

AVERY, JENKIN POST NORDIC WINS

Glens Falls’ Clara Avery won the girls’ race and Queensbury’s Ben Jenkin won the boys’ race, with team titles taken by the Shenendehowa girls and Queensbury boys at the Johnstown/Guilderland Nordic Invitational ski event at Gore Mountain Nordic Center.

Avery won the girls’ race in 21 minutes, 45.9 seconds, with Shenendehowa’s Raquelle Landa (21:56) in second. Saratoga Springs’ Emma Murray (22:54.3), Shenendehowa’s Courtney Krawiecki (23:07.2) and Mayfield’s Fianna Halloran (23:20.7) completed the top five.

Ben Jenkin dominated the boys’ race, finishing in 16:46.5 to win by more than a minute ahead of Glens Falls’ Forrest Slingerland (17:56.4). It was more than two minutes back to Mayfield’s Brice Williams (20:22), with the Queensbury duo of Patrick Cirillo (20:41.2) and Josh Jenkin (20:50.8) rounding out the top five.

