Honest Weight, Schenectady’s Electric City co-ops end relationship

SCHENECTADY — Honest Weight Food Co-op will no longer be part of an effort to open a grocery store in downtown Schenectady, ending a relationship with the Electric City Food Co-op that began last year.

In a letter to its members on Thursday, the Honest Weight Board of Directors said the an exploratory committee formed by the two food cooperatives last February has come to an end due to a difference in how to move forward.

“Ultimately, we did not share a common vision,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say that the Electric City Food Co-op will continue to pursue plans to open a downtown Schenectady grocery store with the Minnesota-based National Cooperative Grocers, a national organization that works with co-ops across the country.

On Friday, Alexander Mytelka, the marketing manager for the Albany-based Honest Weight Food Co-op, said the decision to end the exploratory committee was a mutual one, and ultimately came down to differences over member-labor.

Honest Weight relies on member-owners to help run its operation, a core component of its operating model that Mytelka said members of the Electric City Food Co-op believed would hinder its mission to improve food access in Schenectady.

“That was probably one of the core differences,” he said, “which is fine. There are a million different ways to run a food co-op.”

Mytelka said he believes Electric City’s efforts to open a downtown grocery store will continue, adding that Honest Weight plans to continue to work in partnership with the organization even though the exploratory committee has come to an end.

“We’re still super supportive of Electric City and we plan to be involved in many ways going forward,” he said.

Representatives from the Electric City Food Co-op did not immediately return a request seeking comment.

The exploratory committee was seen at the time as a significant step in bringing a grocery store to the downtown area, where a lack of grocery stores makes access to fresh and healthy food options hard to obtain for many residents.

Electric City Food Co-op has been seeking to open a grocery store in the downtown area since 2013, and was recently exploring the possibility of opening a storefront at the former OrthoNY building on Liberty Street, though it’s unclear where those efforts stand.

The co-op’s efforts have been backed by the city and Schenectady County, where lawmakers last year agreed to allocate $1 million and $3 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds to help cover the costs of opening the store, respectively.

A review of the Electric City Food Co-op’s website and Facebook page indicate that fundraising efforts to open a store are still moving forward, and the hope is to open a store sometime this year.

A message posted to the co-op’s website encourages people to join the more than 447 members in order to help open a downtown grocery story sometime this year.

“Become a Member-Owner today to help us open a Downtown Grocery in 2023 — by the people, for the people!,” the message reads.

Last week, the co-op announced it was reducing the price for a full equity member-owner shares to $25, a change that would allow the co-op to raise social and financial capital, according to an announcement post to its Facebook page.

“This price reduction will allow many more people in our community to become engaged members and join our collective efforts to open a locally-owned food co-op in downtown Schenectady,” the message reads.

Elsewhere, the county is also backing an effort to convert a former car dealership at 754 State St. in Schenectady into a grocery store, with lawmakers approving a $10,000 agreement to secure the 2.1 acre property for the next year and a half that would eventually be purchased for $950,000.

The county has also pledged an additional $3 million in federal coronavirus-relief dollars to redevelop the site, which is currently undergoing a number of reviews necessary to move the project forward.

Categories: News, Schenectady, Schenectady County