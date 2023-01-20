Images: Friday’s fire at BBL Carlton in Colonie (1 video, 8 photos)

COLONIE – Fire ripped through a building at Colonie-based construction company BBL Carlton Friday.

Photos from the scene from our Peter R. Barber

More: Firefighters battle large fire at Colonie-based construction company Friday afternoon

