Letters to the Editor Friday, Jan. 20 – Three from readers in Albany, Niskayuna and Summit

Tobacco tax is a tax against the poor



Gov. Hochul recently included a proposal to ban flavored tobacco products in New York state and raise taxes on cigarettes an additional $1.

While her goal to reduce smoking rates is laudable, history has shown that prohibitionist policies such as this will not have a meaningful impact on public health and will have significant negative effects on our communities.

In fact, the state has recently legalized cannabis, partially justified with an acknowledgment that prohibition has been harmful for disadvantaged communities.

Additionally, the proposal to increase taxes on cigarette sales is a regressive tax that would hit working class New Yorkers hardest.

These policies have significant downsides, but there are policies that are working.

In 2021, the state Department of Health announced the lowest youth smoking rate on record, just 2.4%. Statewide, the adult smoking rate is 12.8%, according to 2021 Department of Health data.

The data shows that the youth smoking rate has significantly declined over the years to an incredibly small portion of the overall public, and as such, these policies would have little impact on the behavior of young people.

Rather, a tax increase would be felt strongest by lower-income adults who choose to smoke, and a flavor ban would hurt law-abiding retailers and embolden smugglers.

Kent Sopris

Albany

The writer is president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores.

Mall should assist small businesses



In order to expend some of my grandson’s energy during a recent cold weekend, I took the 3-year-old to the FunTown Bounce at ViaPort, Rotterdam Mall.

To my surprise, the owner/operator, April Strictland, a disabled veteran, informed me that after 12 years in business at this location, the mall no longer wanted to renew her contract.

After seeing her success, she believes the mall is now planning to open its own bounce house.

I was taken back by the news.

During the years when the mall was somewhat distressed, she stuck it out and kept her business going.

I am sad to say that sometimes it seems that a small business doesn’t stand a chance against a large corporation. If the report is true, ViaPort should perhaps reconsider its decision.

Carol Cirincione

Niskayuna

Trump supporters willfully ignore facts



Bob Mangino’s flight of fancy regarding the glory of Donald Trump’s presidency in his Jan. 17 letter (“Things were better when Trump was in”,) is representative of the willful ignorance of Trump supporters.

Mr. Mangino and his friends agreed that Trump has a “controversial personality.”

Enlighten me. Does your definition of controversial include attempting to overthrow a legitimately elected government of the United States?

Does it include dismissing the votes of the 81.5 million people who voted for Joe Biden or against Donald Trump?

Does it include transforming our country into a Trump-run dictatorship?

Donald Trump is a traitor to this country and everything it stands for, and so are the current representatives of the Party of Trump, formally known as the Republican Party, who continue to support him.

Walter Wouk

Summit

