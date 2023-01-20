Letters to the Editor Friday, Jan. 20 – Three from readers in Albany, Niskayuna and Summit

|
Tobacco tax is a tax against the poor
Gov. Hochul recently included a proposal to ban flavored tobacco products in New York state and raise taxes on cigarettes an additional $1.
While her goal to reduce smoking rates is laudable, history has shown that prohibitionist policies such as this will not have a meaningful impact on public health and will have significant negative effects on our communities.
In fact, the state has recently legalized cannabis, partially justified with an acknowledgment that prohibition has been harmful for disadvantaged communities.
Additionally, the proposal to increase taxes on cigarette sales is a regressive tax that would hit working class New Yorkers hardest.
These policies have significant downsides, but there are policies that are working.
In 2021, the state Department of Health announced the lowest youth smoking rate on record, just 2.4%. Statewide, the adult smoking rate is 12.8%, according to 2021 Department of Health data.
The data shows that the youth smoking rate has significantly declined over the years to an incredibly small portion of the overall public, and as such, these policies would have little impact on the behavior of young people.
Rather, a tax increase would be felt strongest by lower-income adults who choose to smoke, and a flavor ban would hurt law-abiding retailers and embolden smugglers.
Kent Sopris
Albany
The writer is president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores.
Mall should assist small businesses
In order to expend some of my grandson’s energy during a recent cold weekend, I took the 3-year-old to the FunTown Bounce at ViaPort, Rotterdam Mall.
To my surprise, the owner/operator, April Strictland, a disabled veteran, informed me that after 12 years in business at this location, the mall no longer wanted to renew her contract.
After seeing her success, she believes the mall is now planning to open its own bounce house.
I was taken back by the news.
During the years when the mall was somewhat distressed, she stuck it out and kept her business going.
I am sad to say that sometimes it seems that a small business doesn’t stand a chance against a large corporation. If the report is true, ViaPort should perhaps reconsider its decision.
Carol Cirincione
Niskayuna
Trump supporters willfully ignore facts
Bob Mangino’s flight of fancy regarding the glory of Donald Trump’s presidency in his Jan. 17 letter (“Things were better when Trump was in”,) is representative of the willful ignorance of Trump supporters.
Mr. Mangino and his friends agreed that Trump has a “controversial personality.”
Enlighten me. Does your definition of controversial include attempting to overthrow a legitimately elected government of the United States?
Does it include dismissing the votes of the 81.5 million people who voted for Joe Biden or against Donald Trump?
Does it include transforming our country into a Trump-run dictatorship?
Donald Trump is a traitor to this country and everything it stands for, and so are the current representatives of the Party of Trump, formally known as the Republican Party, who continue to support him.
Walter Wouk
Summit
The topic of citizens having military grade weaponry. During the debate for our constitution many letters and speeches were given. One of the founders not many knew of him Tench Coxe few know of him but during the founding era he was famous. He served in the confederation congress after the constitution was ratified he was the first secretary of the treasury under Hamilton. Coxe wrote a series of op-eds accurately explained the constitution’s legal effect. His informal style was much easier to understand than the scholarly tone of the federalist. This made him very popular.He wrote this:
02/20/1778 The power of the sword. THE POWERS OF THE SWORD ARE IN THE HAND OF YEOMANRY OF THE AMERICA FROM 16-60 ..WHOARE THE MILITIA? ARE THEY NOT OURSELVES.
He went on to say “The unlimited power of the sword is not in the hands-off either the federal or state government, but where I trust in God it will ever remain, in the hands of the people.
so in other words , all able bodied adult men have the right to keep and bear arms-not just law enforcement and the military. . Since the ratification of the 14th amendment women also posses the right.
So if read the debates you see the real meaning of the second amendment and why it was so important that it was second. They also finished it by saying this SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED UPON.
Why is that important now states are suing Biden for trying to unlawfully delegate United States sovereignty over to the World Health Organization. The Constitution is such an important document to our freedom. To defend our country against a tyrannical government.
Walter you seem to be misguided. You speak of dictatorship? How about the current administration censoring free speech on social media, the current administration using the DOJ and FBI to go after oppossing political party and citizens. The current administration that actively subverts and willing attempts to take away the citizens constitutional rights. The same administration that refuses and neglects the security of its citizens by failing to protect our borders. Sadly the party you call NAZIs are the one s that are actually using Nazi tactics on our citizens now. The same administration using MSM propaganda narrative to push and support the socialist agenda.
Walter if I agreed with your letter we would both be wrong.
Walter wouk excellent factual letter I agree completely. We have great Democracy.
Let’s go Brandies as a constitutional expert I’m sure you know since the government does not own tik tok or your other beloved Twitter freedom of speech does not apply. Spread more manure it just helps explain the stupidity of the majority of your posts
ANTHONY J SANTO
January 19th, 2023
Proof that the MAGA-Trump cultists are impervious to reason and having difficulty composing meaningful analogies:
Bill Marincic
January 19th, 2023
ANTHONY J SANTO
January 19th, 2023
“ChuckD, not only is he making it up, but it is harebrained to imagine any citizen’s militia could overwhelm the military force of the United States. It would be like David v. Goliath only David would have a pea shooter instead of a slingshot.
You mean like Ukraine against Russia???
Yes, Santo like Ukraine against Russia, Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. I believe it was September before any arms were given to Ukraine. They fought off the Russian army with rifles and snipers and homemade bombs.
Chris the donkey clown patrol asked for my source of my information. I have provided and like always you cannot dispute the facts. So you attack. BTW Tik Tok is the sound of a clock that is ticking to the dismantling of your socialist democratic system. Our Republic will be restored to the constitutional order.
Also funny how the socialist were cozy with twitter until the truth came out about the Deep State Socialists using it to censor free speech. Also a constitutional right. But the donkey clowns are socialists so why would they follow the constitution
Kevin McCarthy’s assignments to House committees:
Rep. Greene who once said, if she had led the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol “we would have won” and that people would have been “armed.” She has also questioned the terrorist attack of 9/11 “referring to a ‘so-called’ plane that crashed into the Pentagon.” (today’s DG, p. A3, “Seats”) She “liked” a 1/2019 Facebook post that called for ‘a bullet to the head’ of Nancy Pelosi. (Ibid.) She has claimed wildfires in California were stared by Jewish space lasers. From Forbes:
“As recently as December 4, 2020, Greene, in a since-deleted tweet, promoted an article about the conspiracy theory—which referred to QAnon as a “refreshing and objective flow of information”—calling it “accurate.”
The notorious liar, thief, and phony George Santos has been assigned to the House Small Business Committee. McCarthy said it is up to the voters in his district to determine whether or not he remains their representative in 2024.
More questionable assignments, most to people who were arguably promised these appointments for switching their votes to McCarthy can be found in the headline article in today’s DG.
WE ARE IN TROUBLE.
You are wrong again BM:
“Since 2014, the United States has provided approximately $27.11 billion in security assistance for training and equipment to help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity, secure its borders, and improve interoperability with NATO.” Jan 6, 2023
U.S. Security Cooperation with Ukraine – State Department
“This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented level of approximately $19.3 billion since the beginning of the Administration.
This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented level of approximately $19.3 billion since the beginning of the Administration.Nov 10, 2022
A.S. Anything to protect the money laundering country. Interesting note the famous video of Quid Pro Quo Joe has a man sitting next to him. That man is the guy running the Penn Biden center of diplomacy. Interesting that he is at a conference regarding Bidens quid pro quo’s comments and they find classified documents at this center. I wonder the content of the documents and do pertain to Ukraine? The pieces are all coming together. Tik Tok
Lets go Brandie’s as I stated the government does not own TikTok or twitter so freedom of speech constitutional rights do not apply as to the sounds you hear in your head I could not be less interested. A liar must lie.
“Tik Tok,” Brandon? I think your clock has run out of batteries or been unplugged.
Chris I’m sorry if you have issues with comprehension. Tik Tok is referencing a clock . If I could upload pictures for you to better help you understand I would. Sorry the education system failed you.
A.S. Look at the photos of Joe bragging he held money from Ukraine unless they fired an AG investigating Hunters connection to Burisma. The man to the left of Joe is the Penn Biden diplomacy center director. I encourage you to take a look. Peculiar that they find classified documents in this place.
Tik tok dancing Brandie’s I was addressing your lie above that the administration was restricting free speech rights on social media As I said this was another lie
As to the sounds in the windmills of your mind I could not be less interested dance on liar.