Outdoors: Great Sacandaga Lake water level is very high

Anyone who has driven past the Great Sacandaga Lake recently certainly cannot help but notice that the water level is at very high levels.

In actuality, lake height is flirting with typical springtime runoff levels. Obviously, the lake is indeed a dam-regulated reservoir and fluctuating water levels are to be expected, but this scenario seems to be extreme.

According to USGS water data at the Conklingville Dam Station, the current level as of Friday is very close to 766 feet. At 771 feet, water will begin to crest the dam, and a level of 773 feet would be considered moderate flood stage. The median water level for this time period since data has been recorded is 752 feet, 14 feet lower than current conditions. To check for yourself in real-time, visit https://waterdata.usgs.gov/monitoring-location/01323500/#parameterCode=62614&period=P7D

I ventured out fishing over the Martin Luther King holiday. Needless to say, it took a large amount of effort to find a safe place just to get on the ice. At one point, I really thought I was going home because no path was panning out. Water levels have come up so much that a space was created between the original ice sheet and the shoreline.

Eventually, I made it on through broken ice, but it was shallow and I was able to hop up on the good ice. I was fishing a bay that is notorious for having good, early ice, and even so the thickest ice I found was only about 6 inches. The high water fully showed through in fishing locations.

I have many marks on exact structure and certain natural funnels I always target every year. Many of my normal pike sets are in 8-9 feet of water, and I was finding those exact locations to be well over 20 feet deep. Essentially, it was like fishing a brand new lake.

There were rather large expanses where the ice went from 6 inches to 1 inch with no explanation. It was glare-ice conditions, so the line between the two was clearly visible. Just the weight of a spud bar free falling punched through the thinner ice immediately. If even just a dusting of snow (as we have now) covered that transition, it would create a highly dangerous situation.

Not only is this creating rather poor fishing conditions, it is also causing huge problems with docks and even docks that were initially moved, but possibly not high enough. Usually the water is so much lower, floating docks can remain in position over winter without too much worry because the water level is so far away. Docks are freezing in and buckling with the fluctuating levels causing massive damage. All in all, it is not a good situation in any aspect.

If venturing on the GSL, I would highly recommend using a spud bar almost every step as conditions are extremely variable right now.

RABBIT HEMORRHAGIC DISEASE VIRUS 2

It is that time of year again where outdoorsmen and women are looking for something to do now that deer season has gone by the wayside. The ice fishing scene is severely lacking this year, so perhaps small game hunting, including rabbit hunting, is on the agenda.

The DEC is reminding hunters to protect New York’s rabbits and hares. Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 is a highly lethal and easily transmissible disease that impacts rabbits and hares. It is spread through direct contact between rabbits or contaminated materials, including hunting equipment, shoes, gloves, dogs, etc.

RHDV2 is extremely hardy, able to survive freezing temperatures and remain contagious on surfaces for three months. Although RHDV2 does not pose a risk to humans or any other species, it represents a significant threat to New York’s wild rabbit and hare populations.

This is mainly a disease that has had multiple outbreaks and wreaked havoc on rabbit populations mainly in the West/Southwest region of the United States, but there have been confirmed cases in Michigan, Wisconsin and now Connecticut, which is significantly closer to home.

Hunters can help protect these species by following the steps outlined below:

— Avoid contact with domestic rabbits at all cost.

— Wear disposable gloves when handling rabbit and hare carcasses.

— Properly dispose of rabbit carcasses in trash that is taken to a landfill or by burying deep enough to prevent scavenging by other wildlife.

— Disinfect all hunting gear with a 10% bleach solution when hunting out of state.

— Avoid travel to states that have confirmed RHDV2 outbreaks, and do not bring rabbit carcasses killed in other states to New York.

— Avoid transporting rabbits or hares to train hunting dogs.

— Although dogs cannot get sick from RHDV2, they can transmit the virus, so minimize contact between dogs and rabbit carcasses.

Immediately report sick rabbits or unusual rabbit mortalities to the DEC’s Wildlife Health Program by calling 518-478-2203 or emailing [email protected].

