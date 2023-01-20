Police: One dead in Friday morning Niskayuna blaze

NISKAYUNA – One person died in a fire Friday morning at a Niskayuna home, police confirmed Friday afternoon.

Police did not immediately identify the person who died or give further information on the individual.

Police and firefighters were called to the home at 3 Gasner Ave. at about 6:45 a.m. Friday.

The fire remained under investigation later Friday, including the individuals cause of death and the cause of the fire.

Firefighters worked through heavy smoke to battle the blaze on Gasner Avenue.

Stanford Heights Fire District Chief Dave Kingsland said the agency was called to the scene of the blaze shortly before 7:00 a.m.

Firefighters took approximately 40 minutes to contain the fire.

“Upon our arrival, we determined the house was fully involved,” Kingsland said at the scene on Friday. “Along with the assistance of mutual aid fire departments, we were able to extinguish the fire. The cause is currently being investigated by Schenectady County fire investigators, New York State fire investigators and the Niskayuna Police Department.”

Firefighters included those from Stanford Heights and Niskayuna Fire District 1. They were also assisted by Niskayuna Fire District 2, Colonie Village Fire Department, North Bethlehem Fire Department, Mohawk Ambulance, Colonie EMS and Schenectady County Fire Investigators.

