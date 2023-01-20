Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash

Article Audio:

MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday.

In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

The incident began at about 11:19 p.m. Tuesday on Route 9 in Moreau, police said.

Troopers attempted to stop Marcano for vehicle and traffic violations, police said.

Troopers determined Marcano did not have a valid driver’s license and he soon fled in his vehicle, police said.

A chase then began, and it ended as Marcano crashed off the shoulder on Route 9 in Wilton, police said.

Police took Marcano into custody with the help of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department. He also resisted while being arrested, police said.

Police soon located what turned out to be a pellet gun in the vehicle, but initially appeared to be a handgun, police said.

Marcano was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady, Schenectady County