Siena asks women’s basketball head coach Jabir to resume duties follow investigation into inappropriate comments

LOUDONVILLE — Siena College has asked women’s basketball head coach Jim Jabir to resume his head coaching duties following a school investigation into allegations he made inappropriate comments to players, athletic director John D’Argenio said in a statement on Friday.

Jabir stepped away from the program on Dec. 29, when Siena announced it had opened the investigation into claims that Jabir used racially insensitive and misogynistic language toward his players.

In Friday’s statement, D’Argenio said that, “After a thorough investigation by the College’s Title IX/Equal Opportunity Office,” Jabir was being asked to resume his duties.

“Coach made an insensitive remark, recognized it was inappropriate, and apologized to his team,” D’Argenio said in the statement. “Months later, it was brought to our attention, and we immediately notified the Title IX Coordinator/Equal Opportunity Specialist and that office commenced an investigation. At that point, Coach Jabir stepped aside pending the inquiry, and was forthright and cooperative throughout the process.

“Coach Jabir has taken responsibility, acknowledged the impact of his actions, and missed seven games. He will continue to participate in diversity, equity, and inclusion education, and I believe he’s learned from this experience. He has our full support.”

The investigation began following an email sent Dec. 28 to Jabir, D’Argenio and Siena president Chris Gibson by the mother of Simone Walker, a Shenendehowa graduate and walk-on player who had recently departed the team. Rylee Carpenter, a fellow Shenendehowa graduate and walk-on, also left the program at the same time.

In a statement, Jabir took responsibility for his use of insensitive language.

“In September, I made a regrettable and insensitive comment,” he said. “And at that time, I made an immediate and sincere apology to my team. I am grateful that they accepted my apology. People who know me know I would never intentionally hurt one of my players.

“In recent weeks, my inappropriate choice of words has been made very public. I immediately understood the harm I caused others and now I apologize again to the Siena community, my team and their families, and all who I may have disappointed.

“A basketball season is about more than wins and losses — I love my players and remain devoted to them. I have always treated all my players as family, as I would my own family.”

While Jabir was away from the program during the investigation, assistant coach Terry Primm served as Siena’s acting head coach. The Saints went 6-1 during that stretch, including a 55-51 overtime win over Fairfield on Thursday night in a game that Siena started with just six available players due to injury and illness.

Siena (6-2 MAAC, 12-6 overall) returns to action Saturday at 2 p.m. when it hosts MAAC-leading Iona at UHY Center.

