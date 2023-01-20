Union men’s hockey, Schenectady Shares hosting food drive this weekend

SCHENECTADY — The Union College men’s hockey team is teaming with Schenectady Shares this weekend to collect non-perishable food and personal hygiene products to help over 20 food pantries in Schenectady County.

The Dutchmen host St. Lawrence at 7 p.m. Friday and Clarkson at 4 p.m. Saturday in ECAC Hockey action at Messa Rink.

Donations will be collected at the door for both games. The Dutchmen are asking that you please consider a donation to help the local community.

